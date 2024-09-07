12 Deli Meat Brands Made With The Highest Quality Ingredients
Sometimes, there's nothing quite like the refreshing and satisfying taste of a freshly made deli sandwich. Whether juicy turkey is your favorite or you prefer the salty savoriness of ham, deli meats are a delicious and nutritious option when planning out your next meal. But unfortunately, not all deli meats are created equal.
While some are made with humanely raised animals and free of harmful additives, there are also brands out there that take shortcuts and push out less-than-the-best quality to lower costs. Certain preservatives, like nitrates for example, are known carcinogens often found in preserved products like deli meat. Other common additives include artificial colors or flavors, both of which can also lead to adverse health impacts.
So how do you know which brands to choose? Luckily, there are plenty of brands committed to maintaining high quality standards and sustainable practices. From small operations that began as family farms to global corporations that ship worldwide, discover the top brands making deli meat with the best ingredients that deliver on quality and flavor. Read on to find out our favorites.
1. Thumann's
If you're looking for lean, all-natural deli meat for your next sandwich, look no further than Thumann's. This family-owned-and-operated brand offers an all-natural product line that is made without some of the most commonly concerning ingredients found in many deli meats; it's free of antibiotics, growth hormones, nitrates and nitrites, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, fillers, casein, MSG, and gluten.
In addition to its all-natural line, Thumann's products are also "Heart Healthy 4 Life," which means they're made using the leanest cuts of meat available that have been trimmed by hand to remove unwanted fat. These deli meats also have little added sugar and salt to keep them as naturally delicious as possible, making them well-suited for a low-cholesterol and low-saturated fat diet.
The best part? The brand has a wide variety of products available from classics like hickory-smoked turkey breast and Black Forest ham to more specialty items like hot capocollo or mortadella made with pistachios. Beyond its deli meats, Thumann's also offers sliced cheeses, sausages, condiments, and pre-made salads like potato and macaroni salad, ensuring you have everything you need to put together a delicious meal.
2. Diestel Family Ranch
Since 1949, Diestel Family Ranch has been producing delicious deli meat. This family-owned business is committed to quality and what it calls the "Diestel Difference." The brand follows strict animal welfare guidelines and is committed to the highest environmental standards, giving all of its chickens and turkeys clean and safe spaces to explore on the farm. All of the animals are also fed 100% vegetarian diets and aren't given any antibiotics or growth stimulants for the most natural meat possible.
The company's impressive standards don't stop there. The Diestel Family Ranch deli meat is also free of gluten, casein, phosphates, MSG, nitrates and nitrites, artificial ingredients, and preservatives. All meats are seasoned with real ingredients and spices, and it even offers low-sodium varieties for those looking to limit their salt intake.
All of these elements not only add up to create healthy and all-natural deli meats, but also ones that taste delicious. These fan-favorite products get rave reviews from customers who can truly taste the Diestel Difference when compared to heavily processed deli meats — and they're also the perfect option for recreating your favorite restaurant's turkey sandwiches in the comfort of your own home.
3. Kretschmar
Kretschmar is a leading name in deli meat. This German brand has been in business for nearly 150 years, serving up a wide variety of meats from crowd-pleasers like roasted turkey breast and oven-roasted chicken breast to more niche items like unsmoked cooked pastrami and pickle and pepper loaf.
All of Krestchmar's beef and poultry deli meat is hand-trimmed and cut, giving it an artisanal taste and texture. Its meat is sourced from lean, tender cuts and it's also free of MSG, fillers, gluten, nitrites, and added hormones. This natural approach applies to all of the brand's different lines, including the Master's Cut, Old World, and Off the Bone assortments.
Kretschmar is now owned by Smithfield, one of the largest food companies in the world, but this shift in ownership has not negatively impacted the quality thanks to Smithfield's commitment to sustainability and food safety. It not only prioritizes animal care and humane treatment but also enforces strong food safety policies and procedures to deliver delicious and reliable quality to its customers.
4. Applegate Naturals
Applegate Naturals deli meat really lives up to its name. This minimally processed product is free of artificial flavors, colors, chemical preservatives, and other synthetic ingredients so customers get the most authentic, all-natural meat possible.
Applegate has a detailed policy in place to ensure the humane treatment of all of its animals. All animals are fed a 100% vegetarian or grass-fed diet, have room to roam, and are given environmental enrichments so they can participate in typical animal behavior. In addition to forbidding growth hormones or beta agonists, the company also maintains a strict "No Antibiotics Ever" policy when it comes to its animals. Even if an animal falls ill and requires prescribed antibiotics from a professional, it's then sold outside of the company's supply chain to ensure the antibiotics don't taint their pristine process.
Applegate Naturals is similarly stringent with all other additives; its deli meat is free of GMOs, corn syrup, sodium phosphate, and the most common allergens including soy, milk, tree nuts, and wheat. Choose from classics like Black Forest ham and herb turkey breast, or expand your palate with Cuban-inspired pork loin or honey and maple turkey breast to change things up.
5. Olympia Provisions
Known for its delicious salamis and cured meats, Olympia Provisions' products are a must for those looking to level-up their next charcuterie board. All of the pork used to make its products is sourced from a small and exclusive selection of farms that supply only meat that is antibiotic and hormone-free. Olympic Provisions also prioritizes a "whole animal" approach to pig farming which means they use as much of the animal as they can (by making pet treats) to avoid waste and increase sustainability. All of the brand's salami is also lactose and gluten-free and free of artificial preservatives.
Once their salamis are made, they're packed in natural casings. The outside of the casing has all-natural, organic white mold that inoculates the salami and protects it from harmful bacteria during the drying process. If eating mold isn't for you, you can easily remove the casing before consuming, and it will still be equally delicious. The company even has ready-made charcuterie kits perfect for your next party or picnic. Not only are they delicious, but you can feel confident in knowing that all products are ethically made with top-quality ingredients.
6. Di Lusso
Di Lusso claims its products' delicious taste comes from the brand's natural approach to deli meat. All recipes are free of gluten, artificial flavors, and MSG, and handcrafted for the highest quality. Whether you prefer the Cajun style turkey or the classic golden brown variety, all of Di Lusso's turkey is made with 100% white breast meat that has been basted in its own juices. The turkey products are also free of extenders, fillers, and binders – so you can feel confident you're consuming just the turkey meat with each bite.
Similarly, all of Di Lusso's beef products are made from USDA Choice Black Angus beef and hand-trimmed for the best flavor and lowest fat content. Like the beef and turkey, the ham products are also made with from whole muscle meat without fillers or artificial flavorings. Any smoked ham has also been smoked with real wood, offering an authentic and delicious taste. (Try it in a your favorite mouth-watering ham and cheese slider recipe to really level up). No matter which type of deli meat you prefer, all Di Lusso products — including cheese — are minimally processed, ensuring they are as natural as possible.
7. True Story
True Story was founded to combat the harmful practices in the food industry. The brand's approach is to slow down and prioritize quality over quantity, delivering a delicious and all-natural product to customers. Every True Story product is clean, organic, and all-natural. These minimally processed deli meats are free of antibiotics, nitrates and nitrites, hormones, fillers, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, gluten, MSG, and carrageenan. They're also made with butcher-favorite cuts for premium quality and taste.
The brand is also committed to prioritizing animal welfare. True Story partners with farmers who exclusively use humane practices and ethically raise their animals. Its partners also adhere to strict sustainability practices, including lower carbon emissions, using biodegradable packaging, and reduction of food waste.
All of these stringent processes combine to create the delicious True Story deli meats. It offers a wide variety of turkey, chicken, beef, and pork products that will satisfy every taste and craving. From classics like organic oven roasted turkey breast to more unusual offerings like teriyaki sesame chicken breast, there is a True Story product for everyone.
8. Plainville Farms
This natural, pre-sliced deli meat touts its accolades right on the packaging: 99% fat free, no added antibiotics, growth hormones, casein, or gluten. Plainville Farms uses turkeys raised by family farmers who prioritize the health and well-being of their flocks, offering a stress-free environment for them to roam and to help prevent sickness. All animals are raised organically and humanely with a 100% vegetarian diet that is free of artificial additives and any animal by-products – and those benefits are passed onto the consumer in the final taste of the meat.
The Plainville Farms products are a strong crowd favorite, with some claiming it tastes so fresh, it seems like it's just been carved. Choose from both roasted and smoked varieties, or for those watching their sodium, Plainville also has a "no salt added" alternative. No matter which you choose and whether used on a classic turkey sandwich, as a roll-up with cheese slices, or even eaten alone, this turkey is undeniably high quality.
9. Niman Ranch
Niman Ranch boasts a wide variety of meat products, from fresh lamb, beef, and pork cuts to artisanal charcuterie and deli meats to hot dogs and sausages. Though the brand only offers six varieties of pre-packaged, pre-sliced deli meat, it ranges from applewood smoked ham to roast beef to Canadian bacon to ensure there is a cut for almost any preference and palate. Its top-quality products also come highly recommended by chefs thanks to its long-standing reputation for high quality and humane practices.
All of these Niman Ranch deli meats are certified humane, and free of MSG, gluten, and artificial ingredients. The brand also offers uncured meats, like ham and corned beef, that are free of nitrites.The animals are all raised with care by an exclusive network of small farmers committed to sustainable and humane practices. Animals are fed 100% vegetarian diets, and never given hormones or antibiotics for the most natural final product possible – and these strict standards pay off in the final flavor of the product.
10. Schaller & Weber
Schaller & Weber is an institution in the New York deli scene. Originally founded on the city's Upper East Side, this German-style deli has been open for nearly 100 years. While New Yorkers have always had easy access to the European-style meats available at the deli counter, Schaller & Weber has now made its offerings available around the world.
These delectable sausages, salamis, cold cuts, and pâtés are favored by some of the most recognizable New Yorkers, including renowned hostess Martha Stewart, who recommends the uncured pork bologna that is free of nitrates and nitrates and made with humanely raised hormone-free and antibiotic-free pork. Other available deli meats like the oven roasted turkey and French bistro uncured ham are also crafted to the same elite standards. While you can order these products online and recreate your favorites at home, nothing beats an in-person visit to the deli counter for freshly sliced deli meat on one of Schaller & Weber's famous sandwiches. The options are all deli counter classics — like turkey clubs, Italian subs, and Reubens on challah bread – crafted with its renowned deli meat.
11. Fra' Mani
This California-based company brings classic Italian artistry to cured its meats. Inspired by the long-standing tradition of Italian culture and cooking, Fra' Mani uses only real, high-quality ingredients and humanely raised animals to create its salamis and sausages. All of the pork is raised without antibiotics or growth hormones, and it's committed to humane and sustainable practices that preserve the land, animals, and people throughout the process.
While the products do include natural nitrites like celery powder, they are free of curing accelerators like ascorbic acid or sodium erythorbate. Most of the products are also free of gluten, including the dry salami, cooked salumi, pancetta, and sausages.
In addition to the quality of the ingredients, Fra' Mani is also committed to slow aging of its meats. Many of its products are aged 40, 60, or sometimes even 100 days to create high-quality, flavorful products — and this patience is one of many things that helps set Fra' Mani's products apart. While the brand has classics like pepperoni and genoa salami, it also offers unusual flavor combinations like the rosemary ham or sweet basil smoked sausage that are more unique must haves.
12. Citterio
This Italian, family-owned brand offers authentic meats worldwide. Citterio offers a wide variety of smoked meats like prosciutto, capocollo, and sopressata (not to be confused with salami), all made from ham that has been sourced from monitored cattle and prepared in steam ovens. The roasted deli meats, on the other hand, have been expertly prepared by hand on a grill with the addition of natural herbs for intensified flavor. The brand also offers a line of organic charcuterie meats that are made exclusively from organic hogs.
In addition to the Italian authenticity in each product, Citterio also began focusing on reducing the environmental impact of its production and packaging process during the 1990s, helping to improve sustainability. Over time, it also made other eco-conscious improvements, including adding solar panels to its facilities to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,500 tons annually.
While its products may be on the pricier side, they are widely loved by consumers thanks to the flavor. The pre-sliced varieties, including oven roasted ham fresco or hot coppa fresco, are also extra-convenient for making a quick snack or sandwich while still delivering premium quality.
13. North Country Smokehouse
This New Hampshire-based smokehouse is swimming in accolades; it was voted America's Top 10 Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and the Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine. And while these awards don't always equate to high quality or high standards, in the case of North Country Smokehouse, it does. While the brand prioritizes culinary excellence and artisanal practices, it also offers intense flavor and delicious variety for its customers — but not without sacrificing sustainability and humane farming practices.
North Country Smokehouse partners with a network of Certified Humane & Organic Pork producers, ensuring that all of the animals are treated well. They're also raised USDA Organic, fed a vegetarian diet, and never given animal byproducts, growth hormones, or antibiotics. While North Country Smokehouse's pork products may be the star of its offerings, this smokehouse has a wide variety of different deli meats available to cater to every taste. The organic oven roasted turkey, for example, is marinated in a brown sugar brine and cooked in small batches to maximize flavor. The Black Forest ham is slowly smoked after marinating in maple syrup for the perfect blend of savory and sweet. The products are also free of GMOs, nitrites and nitrates, artificial flavors, MSG, liquid smoke, gluten, dairy, and soy.