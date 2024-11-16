Sweet and Salty Peanut Butter Pumpkin Spice Pie Recipe

Pumpkin pie may be traditional for Thanksgiving, but the fact is, not everyone's a fan of squash-based desserts. In one Mashed survey, 21% of respondents actually named pumpkin pie as their most-hated Thanksgiving dish. As an alternative, developer Tess Le Moing created this recipe for something she says is "a peanut butter pie posing as a pumpkin pie." While creamy peanut butter takes the place of canned pumpkin, the dominant flavor isn't that of the peanuts. Instead, as Le Moing explains, "The pumpkin pie spice and maple syrup really take center stage here because the goal of this recipe is to get in the fall spirit."

In addition to peanut butter, the pie filling also includes cream cheese and heavy cream to add some richness and provide a smooth texture. If you want to make a vegan version, though, you can swap these ingredients out for plant-based alternatives. You could also use a different type of nut butter or swap the peanut butter for seed butter to make a more allergy-friendly pie. Just like pumpkin pie, you can make this peanut butter pie a few days ahead of your holiday feast or even freeze it for longer-term storage — and who knows, maybe your family will be grateful for the switch-up from plain old pumpkin pie.