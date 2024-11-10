The Biggest Hot Dog Recalls In US History

With all the urban legends bouncing around about what hot dogs are really made out of, it's not surprising that this ballpark beauty has been the subject of numerous recalls over the years. It may not be for the main ingredients or the standard formulas used by producers, but the hot dog sector has seen its share of safety concerns and consumer call-backs through the years. It just so happens that there have been some massive hot dog recalls over the years, all in the name of keeping consumers safe.

So what situations would be questionable enough to cause hot dog haulers to call back their product in enormous quantities? We're talking tons of hot dogs sent away, scooped up by the dog catcher and tossed into the pound for offenses like bone fragments and listeria contamination — major no-nos in the world of food safety. Going one step beyond recommending consumers avoid certain hot dogs, these recalls were put out to ensure shoppers wouldn't accidentally find questionable hot dogs in their shopping carts, refrigerators, or backyard grills. When it comes to preventing exposure to tainted franks, these are some of the big dogs of the U.S. hot dog recall hall of fame.