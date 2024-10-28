How To Make Sure You're Eating At A Quality Seafood Restaurant

Surprisingly, many restaurant chains use some of the highest-quality seafood, such as establishments like McCormick & Schmick's and Red Lobster. Diners, however, may still have difficulty determining whether a particular seafood restaurant is worth patronizing. To gain some insight into important selection criteria, Mashed consulted with Kory Foltz, executive chef at Sunseeker Resort in Florida's Charlotte Harbor.

Foltz highlights two essential criteria that can indicate a quality dining experience: "I look for local seafood and a smaller, more concise menu," the executive chef explains, as local catches and small menus are a great way to ensure seafood's freshness. Because local seafood won't need to travel long distances to reach the restaurant, it most likely won't require freezing. (It's also worth noting that using local seafood can reduce a restaurant's carbon emissions thanks to the truncated supply chain, which may be vital for some environmentally-minded diners.) Foltz also says of menu size that "a smaller, more concise menu causes the product to be moved through quicker, resulting in a fresh seafood experience."