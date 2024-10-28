How To Make Sure You're Eating At A Quality Seafood Restaurant
Surprisingly, many restaurant chains use some of the highest-quality seafood, such as establishments like McCormick & Schmick's and Red Lobster. Diners, however, may still have difficulty determining whether a particular seafood restaurant is worth patronizing. To gain some insight into important selection criteria, Mashed consulted with Kory Foltz, executive chef at Sunseeker Resort in Florida's Charlotte Harbor.
Foltz highlights two essential criteria that can indicate a quality dining experience: "I look for local seafood and a smaller, more concise menu," the executive chef explains, as local catches and small menus are a great way to ensure seafood's freshness. Because local seafood won't need to travel long distances to reach the restaurant, it most likely won't require freezing. (It's also worth noting that using local seafood can reduce a restaurant's carbon emissions thanks to the truncated supply chain, which may be vital for some environmentally-minded diners.) Foltz also says of menu size that "a smaller, more concise menu causes the product to be moved through quicker, resulting in a fresh seafood experience."
Order clam chowder at a new seafood restaurant
Anyone who's ever whipped up a batch of creamy, homemade clam chowder knows just how filling and delicious the dish can be. According to Kory Foltz, the popular soup can also help you determine the value offered by a specific seafood restaurant. The executive chef explains, "[Clam chowder] serves as a great litmus test for quality." If the dish is a hit, diners can rest assured that the restaurant takes "pride in their seafood preparation and sourcing."
But what qualities indicate that a bowl of clam chowder is beyond reproach? A careful balance of flavors is key with clam chowder, as no single element should overpower another. The combination of seafood, bacon, and vegetables should all meld nicely within the bowl, and there should be no overwhelming fishy notes. Just consider the list we've compiled on the best clam chowders in the nation (according to foodies) if you want to know what a truly exceptional bowl will offer diners. Eating at a high-quality seafood restaurant is a delight, and with chef Foltz's guidance, you can choose a restaurant that exceeds your expectations.