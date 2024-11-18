The Best Wine To Pair With Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp scampi features shrimp (naturally), pasta, butter, garlic, white wine, Parmesan, herbs, and a generous spritz of fresh lemon juice. The dish gets its name from the crustaceans traditionally used in the preparation, as "scampi" is an Italian word for a type of shellfish (langoustine) that's like a smaller version of a lobster. While the dish is primarily made with shrimp today, the name remains as a reminder of its Italian roots. Shrimp scampi is a dish brimming with delicious contradictions. On one side, you have delicate flavors and bright acidity, and on the other, you have the richness of the buttery garlic-infused sauce.

These contradictions can make shrimp scampi wine pairings a bit challenging, so Mashed got some expert guidance from Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. According to Foltz, pinot grigio is an excellent choice. Chef Foltz explains that the wine's "refreshing acidity helps to cut through the richness while enhancing the dish's flavors." Pinot grigio, named for the grape variety from which it's sourced, predominantly features citrus flavors but can also include notes of pear and apple.