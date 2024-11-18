The Best Wine To Pair With Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp scampi features shrimp (naturally), pasta, butter, garlic, white wine, Parmesan, herbs, and a generous spritz of fresh lemon juice. The dish gets its name from the crustaceans traditionally used in the preparation, as "scampi" is an Italian word for a type of shellfish (langoustine) that's like a smaller version of a lobster. While the dish is primarily made with shrimp today, the name remains as a reminder of its Italian roots. Shrimp scampi is a dish brimming with delicious contradictions. On one side, you have delicate flavors and bright acidity, and on the other, you have the richness of the buttery garlic-infused sauce.
These contradictions can make shrimp scampi wine pairings a bit challenging, so Mashed got some expert guidance from Kory Foltz, executive chef of Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. According to Foltz, pinot grigio is an excellent choice. Chef Foltz explains that the wine's "refreshing acidity helps to cut through the richness while enhancing the dish's flavors." Pinot grigio, named for the grape variety from which it's sourced, predominantly features citrus flavors but can also include notes of pear and apple.
With shrimp scampi wine pairings, it's all about the sauce
When it comes to something as tasty as a miso butter shrimp scampi recipe, you want each delicious element to be fully present on the palate. Kory Foltz's recommendation of pinot grigio is perfect in this regard. "The light character of pinot grigio pairs beautifully with the garlic and butter sauce in shrimp scampi," he explains. Flavor balance is important to experience every possible facet of a dish, and the lightness of pinot grigio makes for a nice counterbalance to the richness of the sauce. This characteristic also complements the brighter aspects of the recipe, as pinot grigio is in good company with the acidity from the lemon and the delicate shrimp flavors.
With so many types of white wine out there, it can be hard keeping track of them. Remember that while most pinot grigio is on the dry side, some types have a bit of sweetness, particularly those hailing from France. You may want to select a drier type with fewer fruity notes to prevent clashes with the flavors in shrimp scampi.