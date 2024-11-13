How To Make Cafe-Worthy Egg Bites Sous Vide-Style

There are few things more satisfying than finding a recipe that perfectly mimics one of your favorite restaurant meals. The fact that you can make it at home whenever you please can somehow make you feel powerful. If you've been on the hunt for a worthy Starbucks copycat egg bite recipe lately, we've got you covered. Mashed spoke with John Warr, the executive chef at Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, who explained how a few special ingredients and the use of the sous vide method can really take at-home egg bites to the next level.

Warr explained that before you can start cooking, you first have to make the ultimate egg bite mixture. "Blending eggs with cheese, cottage cheese, and seasoning before cooking will give a creamy, custard-like texture," he noted. While the additional ingredients can create an impossibly smooth, almost soufflé-like texture when done right, it's all for nothing if the ensemble isn't properly mixed together. In this case, to ensure a completely uniform consistency, look to your blender. To highlight the importance of this step, Warr said, "Make sure you blend the egg mixture before cooking."