Everything You Need To Know About Sous Vide Eggs

When it comes to cooking eggs, there is no shortage of options. There are the obvious choices of scrambling, boiling, and frying, and the unusual ways to cook eggs that you probably haven't tried yet. For example, you can cook them in a muffin tin without removing the shells, scramble them with nothing more than a steamer from an espresso machine, and even throw them in an Instant Pot. But regardless of how you decide to do it, you always want to make sure that the end result is tender and springy rather than tough and rubbery the way eggs so often can be. In this regard, the sous vide method is head and shoulders above the rest. Not only does it rival the traditional methods of egg-making, it puts them to shame.

Chelsea Cole, the cookbook author and recipe developer behind A Duck's Oven, explained why the cooking technique has become so popular in recent years. "When you sous vide, your food goes into a sealed container (typically a glass jar or vacuum-sealed bag), and then into a temperature controlled water bath," she said. "This method is amazing because the cooking environment (the water bath) is the exact temperature you want your food to reach, so it's impossible to overcook." To learn more about this method and how it can be used to make the best eggs you've ever tasted, we spoke with Cole and recipe developer and food blogger Justin McChesney-Wachs of Salt and Pepper Skillet.