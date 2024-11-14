Why Reheating Steak In Your Air Fryer Is A Mistake

When you have leftover steak (or leftover anything), a quick option for reheating is the air fryer. Due to their small baskets, they heat up quickly and cook food fast. However, this convenient appliance can leave steak dry and tough, a disappointing result for meat that was juicy and tender the day before. How air fryers work and the nature of steak cuts can help you understand why you may want to sacrifice efficiency for better quality leftovers.

The air fryer operates with a heating mechanism and a powerful fan that blows hot air rapidly around a cooking chamber. As the name suggests, the result is fried-food levels of crispiness. This works wonders for french fries and chicken tenders that demand a crispy exterior. However, it can be detrimental to steak. One of the common mistakes people make when reheating steak is using too high a heat, which strips away moisture. When coupled with the intense fan, it's best to pass on the air fryer.