How To Tweak The Strength And Sweetness Of A Bellini Without Ruining It

Those seeking a cocktail that's fruity and refreshing without a laundry list of ingredients need look no further than the Bellini, a cocktail that got its name from its gorgeous hue, which reminded the drink's creator of works of art crafted by Giovani Bellini. The drink is often compared to a mimosa, and though there are many variations on both, the difference between mimosas and Bellinis is that a Bellini is traditionally made with peach purée, while a standard mimosa gets its fruity punch from orange juice. However, there are many ways you can tweak a Bellini to adjust it to your preferred strength and sweetness — and we've compiled some expert advice to guide you. Natalie Migliarini, author, creator, cocktailian, influencer, social media maven, and founder of Beautiful Booze shared her tips for customizing your Bellini.

If you find typical Bellinis too sweet for your taste, you can adjust both of the primary components of the cocktail. "Use unsweetened fruit purée or opt for a brut or extra dry prosecco to cut down the sweetness while maintaining balance," advises Migliarini. While switching out your choice of prosecco is an easy change, finding the perfect peach purée for your palate may require a bit more effort. As Migliarini suggests, look for purée specifically marked as unsweetened, or check the label to make sure there's no added sugar. Or, if you're truly looking to level up your Bellini, you might consider simply making your own purée.