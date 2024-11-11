It's everybody's favorite warehouse to peruse with an empty grocery cart and a heart full of retail-induced dreams. That's right — we're talking about celebrated wholesaler giant, Costco. This Washington-based company has taken the world by storm since its inception in 1983, when it shocked the market by becoming one of the first corporations to grow to an overall sales number of $3 billion within its first six years in business. The retail powerhouse hasn't slowed its roll since, reportedly sporting over 130 million card-carrying members and nearly $250 billion in sales in 2024.

But with greater customer reach comes greater opportunity for things to go wrong in regard to shopper satisfaction. And with Costco maintaining one of the most generous return policies in the game, its trove of paying members are not shy about bringing back products they deem disappointing for reimbursement. But between all of the different grocery options up for grabs, which previously-purchased snacks, proteins, and the like show up to the return center most often? We did some digging to find out. From smelly chicken to leaking milk to rancid nuts, here are 12 of the most returned food items at Costco.