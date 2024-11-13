The Most Beloved Restaurants Of Former US Presidents

No matter how hectic life gets, presidents need to eat. The when, where, and how of it has varied, but restaurants have always been part of the conversation. Midnight huddles in Revolutionary-era America didn't happen at home — they took place inside taverns over food and drink. Some of our presidents loved the casual comfort of a Chinese restaurant while others preferred to rub shoulders with the glitterati at high-profile establishments. We're almost onto our 47th president, so perhaps it's time to reflect on the dining out habits of presidents from the past.

Not all presidents were keen on dining out. Franklin D. Roosevelt was content to eat grilled cheese at his desk and James Buchanan was a lover of sauerkraut and dinner parties (perhaps at the same time). The presidents who did embrace restaurant culture made a point to dine at restaurants they enjoyed. In several instances, presidents favored certain restaurants because the food reminded them of home. In contrast, some presidential haunts reflect the worldly palates of our globe-trotting commanders-in-chief.

Having the president as a repeat customer has given many restaurants a major legacy boost. In an age where the internet has steered our opinions about a restaurant's reputation and the dining industry in general, it's interesting to learn more about the places our nation's leaders looked to when they wanted to eat and drink out. These are some of the most beloved restaurants that fed our former presidents.