Copycat Starbucks Strawberry Acai Refresher Recipe

If your go-to caffeine hit is something cold, fresh, and fruity, you're likely well-versed with Starbucks' range of refreshers. One of their most popular offerings is a pretty pink beverage that's wonderfully light and subtly sweet: the strawberry acai refresher. Though many of us are content with picking up one of these refreshers during a Starbucks run, this drink is totally possible to recreate at home. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us her take on the Starbucks classic, using a unique combination of ingredients to create a vibrant chilled drink that's sure to satisfy your cravings without a trip to the coffee shop.

This refresher uses a mixture of unique, flavorful powders, which are first dissolved in a splash of boiling water to create a tangy, fruity base. Then, this is topped up with white grape juice, which adds a little natural sweetness. A squeeze of lemon juice brightens the mix, and the addition of cold water and ice keeps it light and perfectly chilled. And don't worry, like the Starbucks' version, our homemade strawberry acai refresher has caffeine thanks to green coffee bean extract, a powder that provides caffeine in lower doses than typical roasted coffee.