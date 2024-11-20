Is A Patty Melt A Burger Or A Sandwich? It's Complicated

Ah, the patty melt — a true culinary paradox. Believed to have originated in Los Angeles in the mid-20th century, the patty melt is a hybrid of a burger and a sandwich, with crispy toasted bread cradling a beef patty smothered in cheese and caramelized onions. However, defining a patty melt is as tricky as perfecting one.

At its heart lies a beef patty, unquestionably the main component of any self-respecting burger. If you consider a burger as defined by the triumvirate of patty, cheese, and bread, the patty melt ticks all those boxes. It's also worth noting that many patty melt enthusiasts make their patties similar to those used in burgers, seasoned and seared until a browned crust forms.

Here's where the complexity starts to sizzle. Unlike a traditional burger that opts for a bun, the patty melt is sandwiched between two slices of bread, often a hearty rye or sourdough. This feature points to its sandwich roots. When you bite into a patty melt, the crunch of the grilled bread is as much a part of the experience as the juicy beef or the oozing cheese. This bread is not a mere structural formality; It's an integral player, providing a nutty, slightly sour character and crisp texture.