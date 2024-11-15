The President Who Inspired The First She-Crab Soup Recipe

Presidents have requested some truly weird foods while in the White House, such as squirrel stew and Rhode Island eel. However, one presidentially inspired dish eventually became a Southern staple, all thanks to the ingenuity of a butler named William Deas. William Howard Taft served as president from 1909 to 1913. After his term, he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1921. At some point during his illustrious career, Taft attended a dinner at the home of former Charleston, South Carolina mayor Robert Goodwyn Rhett. In anticipation of the stately visit, Rhett conferred with Deas to make a dish that Taft wouldn't soon forget.

That recipe was for she-crab soup, and Deas' culinary ingenuity led him to include the roe of "she-crabs" (hence the name of the dish). Deas' original recipe stated that the inclusion of roe added "extra flavor and color" to the soup. Taft was said to be a huge fan of the dish, and there's no denying that she-crab soup is a beloved recipe in South Carolina.