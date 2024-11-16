The Alabama Restaurant Where It Feels Like Thanksgiving Every Day
There are multiple reasons people feast on turkey during Thanksgiving. Along with claims that Charles Dickens popularized the concept of serving a fat, juicy turkey during the holidays in "A Christmas Carol," the abundance of these birds in North America makes them an easily accessible protein option. High availability is also what allows one restaurant in the Yellowhammer State to recreate the feel of a holiday meal regardless of what the calendar says.
Folks in Greenville and Montgomery, Alabama can get their fill of Thanksgiving-themed dishes all year long at Bates House of Turkey. This establishment is dedicated to all things turkey thanks to its accompanying turkey farm, which has served customers for more than a century. Roast turkey is the main attraction, of course, but the restaurant offers accompaniments like cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, and gravy. The menu also includes a variety of sandwiches, wraps, chili, and sausages that all contain turkey.
Family is the focus at Bates House of Turkey
While Bates House of Turkey didn't make our list of the best restaurants to celebrate Thanksgiving in the U.S., there's no denying the appeal of its down-home dishes. The restaurant wouldn't be possible without Bates Turkey Farm, which was established in 1923 after newlyweds Helen and W.C. Bates received turkey eggs as a gift. The farm relies on the free-range method and doesn't use any hormones or artificial preservatives. It also sells birds directly to consumers for home preparation. We recommend that you buy your Thanksgiving turkey direct from a farm instead of a store, as these birds generally enjoy better conditions, the impact on the environment is minimized, and you'll often end up with more flavorful meat.
Bates' family members are integral in the operation of the turkey farm, as well as the restaurant. This creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere for diners, especially when combined with the menu of Thanksgiving-inspired comfort food. The actual Thanksgiving feast is the second most enjoyed aspect of the holiday, according to a survey and internet search trend analysis by Innerbody. Spending quality time with loved ones comes in first. At Bates House of Turkey, customers can satisfy both yearnings any time they choose.