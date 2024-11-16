The Alabama Restaurant Where It Feels Like Thanksgiving Every Day

There are multiple reasons people feast on turkey during Thanksgiving. Along with claims that Charles Dickens popularized the concept of serving a fat, juicy turkey during the holidays in "A Christmas Carol," the abundance of these birds in North America makes them an easily accessible protein option. High availability is also what allows one restaurant in the Yellowhammer State to recreate the feel of a holiday meal regardless of what the calendar says.

Folks in Greenville and Montgomery, Alabama can get their fill of Thanksgiving-themed dishes all year long at Bates House of Turkey. This establishment is dedicated to all things turkey thanks to its accompanying turkey farm, which has served customers for more than a century. Roast turkey is the main attraction, of course, but the restaurant offers accompaniments like cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, and gravy. The menu also includes a variety of sandwiches, wraps, chili, and sausages that all contain turkey.