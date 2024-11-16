Katie Lee's Favorite Appalachian Foods That Remind Her Of Home

A pickled relish called chow-chow often accompanies Katie Lee's meals. This topping for meats, beans, and veggies adds a tangy contrast to hearty fare. While the bulk of her plate is homemade, Lee doesn't always make chow-chow herself. "I would just buy it at home. I only get it in West Virginia when I go home, usually at a farmer's market," she told us. The condiment is present across Southern and Appalachian cuisine, but its ingredients vary according to local summer produce. Many chow-chows feature tomatoes, cabbage, sweet peppers, and onions, but cauliflower, carrots, and peas are sometimes used. All of these veggies are part of West Virginia's summer harvest, and any combination of them could make up a chow-chow.

Lee approaches Appalachian cooking with straightforwardness. "When I do a pot of beans, I just rinse and soak my pintos and then cover them with water. We don't do anything special," she explained. Lee doesn't cook with ham hock either, a section of pork leg used in Southern-style cooking that gives dishes like baked beans a smoky, pork flavor. Lee's easy way of infusing the beans requires an onion: "Maybe I'll put a cut onion in there, but not a lot. And then, after they cook, season with salt and pepper, that's it." There is beauty in these simplistic meals that let quality ingredients shine through.