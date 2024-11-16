Katie Lee's Favorite Appalachian Foods That Remind Her Of Home
Appalachian meals hold a special place in Katie Lee's heart. Born in West Virginia, the celebrity chef was raised on a cuisine that reflected the importance of eating seasonal and emphasized simplicity and tradition. Lee's favorite Appalachian meal provides a glimpse into the rustic dishes from the mountainous terrain.
We caught up with Katie Lee at the NY Wine and Food Fest, and she told us about a meal she fondly remembers from her childhood: "To me, the classic Appalachian meal that I grew up with was a bowl of pinto beans, kale or collard greens on the side or mustard greens, dandelion greens, buttermilk cornbread and fried potatoes." Bitter greens balance the bean's richness, fried potatoes offer a crispy texture, and cornbread is perfect for mopping up leftover flavors. This embodies Appalachian cooking's simple and hearty philosophy. It also exemplifies the beans, greens, and cornbread that are central to many West Virginia plates.
Simple Appalachian meals require simple cooking
A pickled relish called chow-chow often accompanies Katie Lee's meals. This topping for meats, beans, and veggies adds a tangy contrast to hearty fare. While the bulk of her plate is homemade, Lee doesn't always make chow-chow herself. "I would just buy it at home. I only get it in West Virginia when I go home, usually at a farmer's market," she told us. The condiment is present across Southern and Appalachian cuisine, but its ingredients vary according to local summer produce. Many chow-chows feature tomatoes, cabbage, sweet peppers, and onions, but cauliflower, carrots, and peas are sometimes used. All of these veggies are part of West Virginia's summer harvest, and any combination of them could make up a chow-chow.
Lee approaches Appalachian cooking with straightforwardness. "When I do a pot of beans, I just rinse and soak my pintos and then cover them with water. We don't do anything special," she explained. Lee doesn't cook with ham hock either, a section of pork leg used in Southern-style cooking that gives dishes like baked beans a smoky, pork flavor. Lee's easy way of infusing the beans requires an onion: "Maybe I'll put a cut onion in there, but not a lot. And then, after they cook, season with salt and pepper, that's it." There is beauty in these simplistic meals that let quality ingredients shine through.