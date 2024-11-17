Watery Mushroom Soup? Use Everyday Ingredients To Thicken It

Mushrooms add earthy flavor to whatever dish they're incorporated in, but since they're 92% water, they can also release a ton of moisture when you cook them. If you fail to factor that in, you might end up with mushroom soup that's far more watery than you wanted. Luckily, there are many easy ways to thicken up your mushroom soup with everyday ingredients you probably have in your pantry already.

One of the simplest ways is to incorporate a few tablespoons of either flour or cornstarch, which work like magic to thicken liquids. In order to avoid lumps, though, you'll want to combine the flour or cornstarch with a few spoonfuls of warm soup in a small bowl before adding the mixture into the larger pot of soup. If your mushroom soup has a creamy base, another way to thicken the consistency without changing the flavor profile too much is to add a few tablespoons of cream. You'll just want to be aware of how much extra dairy you're incorporating so that you don't dilute the soup's flavor. (Speaking of, we've broken down 17 different types of mushrooms, so you can determine which combination would best suit your ideal mushroom soup.) Finally, a surprising ingredient you can use to thicken soup is potatoes — as they cook, they release some of their starches, achieving roughly the same results as you would by adding a starchy mix-in like flour.