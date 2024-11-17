Here's Why Egg Drop Soup Always Tastes Better From A Restaurant, According To Chefs

Whether it be in a takeout order, an appetizer while dining in your favorite Chinese restaurant, or your main course with some fun toppings, egg drop soup is a favorite way to start the meal for many of us. The soup is simple but packs a powerful flavor punch while also being a comfort food. When you consider the short preparation time and the ingredient list, egg drop soup seems like it would be a breeze to re-create at home.

However, the home chefs who have tried (and faltered) making egg drop soup know that there is just something about the restaurant version that always seems to taste better. It can also be tough to achieve those perfect egg ribbons that are so aesthetically pleasing, but don't get discouraged if you haven't finessed the technique the first time! Chefs have divulged some of the secrets that make the egg drop soup you enjoy at restaurants taste better than what you make at home and tips to follow to make your next soup endeavor a success.