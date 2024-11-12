Review: Wendy's Proves That Sauce Is The Boss With New Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger

Wendy's has never been shy about getting creative with burgers. From the famous Bacconator to the fan-created Barnyard Burger, the chain has a long history of giving the classic cheeseburger a facelift.

Fresh off its Spongebob-inspired Krabby Patty burger, Wendy's has released another new burger, but this one is on the more standard side. The Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger launched nationwide on November 12 and will be available for a limited, and as of yet unspecified amount of, time.

Featuring roasted mushrooms, bacon, Muenster cheese, and garlic aioli on Wendy's famous square beef patties, the Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger is a slightly different take on the standard mushroom and Swiss. I stopped by my local Wendy's the day this burger launched to try it for myself. Read on to find out if the Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger is worth a spin through the drive-thru or if you're better off waiting for the next cartoon recreation to hit the menu.