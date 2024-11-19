Feeling Adventurous? Try Some New Flavors In Your Thanksgiving Stuffing
Stuffing is an iconic dish that brims with comforting nostalgia. There are many reasons why homemade stuffing comes in at 27% in our survey of readers' favorite sides to make for Thanksgiving. While the notes of sage, celery, and buttery breadcrumbs soothe the soul, experimenting with creative ingredients can breathe new life into this beloved classic. Recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som spoke to us about how to enhance stuffing with some exciting flavors.
Som's first tip for reinvention involves adjusting the spices. "For a global take with spices, try za'atar, cumin, coriander, and allspice for a Middle Eastern feel," he shares. "The warm spices will be unique but still complement the season and the rest of the meal." Each of these spices carries its own complexity. Za'atar, a blend of dried herbs, sesame seeds, and sumac, brings an earthy brightness, while cumin and coriander add nutty, citrusy layers. Allspice, with its hint of clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg, pairs seamlessly with the natural sweetness of the bread and caramelized onions, two key elements of stuffing. The result is a stuffing that's familiar yet intriguingly different, wrapping your tastebuds in a cozy, fragrant embrace.
Jazz up your stuffing with aromatic ingredients
For those craving a bolder bite between servings of turkey, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole, Peter Som suggests infusing "an Asian flair" into your stuffing. For instance, chopped kimchi may sound a bit unconventional for stuffing, but he promises it's a gamechanger that offers a burst of tangy, spicy goodness. Kimchi's fermented nature introduces depth and brightness while adding a lively crunch. To balance these flavors, scallions lend a subtle, oniony sharpness, and a spoonful of miso, the secret weapon that should be in your pantry, enriches the stuffing with a slightly salty profile. Miso, a fermented soybean paste often described as an "umami bomb," melds beautifully with the veggies and toasted bread chunks.
While the quintessential sage-and-butter stuffing is a cherished staple, exploring beyond those bounds can form new traditions. It invites global influences into your kitchen, giving a nod to the diverse ways we celebrate gratitude and gather around the table. Whether it's the warmth of Middle Eastern spices or the zingy taste of kimchi and miso, Som's suggestions ensure your stuffing isn't just another side dish but a centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast. Plus, all throughout the long holiday weekend, you can take advantage of plenty of amazing ways to use leftover stuffing, such as using it as a poutine, mac and cheese topping, or making hearty muffins and soup dumplings.