Feeling Adventurous? Try Some New Flavors In Your Thanksgiving Stuffing

Stuffing is an iconic dish that brims with comforting nostalgia. There are many reasons why homemade stuffing comes in at 27% in our survey of readers' favorite sides to make for Thanksgiving. While the notes of sage, celery, and buttery breadcrumbs soothe the soul, experimenting with creative ingredients can breathe new life into this beloved classic. Recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som spoke to us about how to enhance stuffing with some exciting flavors.

Som's first tip for reinvention involves adjusting the spices. "For a global take with spices, try za'atar, cumin, coriander, and allspice for a Middle Eastern feel," he shares. "The warm spices will be unique but still complement the season and the rest of the meal." Each of these spices carries its own complexity. Za'atar, a blend of dried herbs, sesame seeds, and sumac, brings an earthy brightness, while cumin and coriander add nutty, citrusy layers. Allspice, with its hint of clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg, pairs seamlessly with the natural sweetness of the bread and caramelized onions, two key elements of stuffing. The result is a stuffing that's familiar yet intriguingly different, wrapping your tastebuds in a cozy, fragrant embrace.