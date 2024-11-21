The Best Way To Store And Reheat Leftover Turkey So It Stays Moist
Leftover turkey is a blessing and a curse in most households. While leftovers are a joy in the days following Thanksgiving, it seems like you can never fully recreate the amazing juicy texture of a freshly cooked bird. Recently, we spoke with recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som, who says it's possible to enjoy moist and flavorful leftover turkey when you use the right storage and reheating techniques.
When it comes to storage, Som recommends putting leftover turkey in airtight containers and relocating it to the refrigerator as soon as possible. "Make sure that any leftover turkey is refrigerated quickly — ideally within two hours of slicing to avoid any bacteria," he explains. The two-hour rule is crucial for keeping foods out of the danger zone (40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit), the temperature range at which bacteria proliferates the fastest.
When reheating turkey, Som suggests using "a splash of broth or gravy (or even in a pinch, water)" to re-hydrate the meat. Turkey has a tendency to dry out thanks to the leanness of the meat, and dryness becomes even more of an issue after storing food in the refrigerator due to the device's lower humidity levels.
Best practices for reheating turkey in the oven or microwave
The microwave gets a bad rap when it comes to reheating food, but Peter Som has some advice on how to use it effectively. When microwaving leftover turkey, heat at one-minute intervals, checking in between each time. Additionally, there's a microwave trick you can use to reheat food evenly: Disperse the turkey on a plate in a ring configuration to prevent hot and cold spots, as food on the outer edges will get hot faster than food in the center.
If you prefer to use the oven when reheating leftovers, Som has some tips for that appliance as well. The lifestyle expert recommends that you arrange your turkey in a dish and cover with foil to ensure that moisture remains in the meat. As for time and temperature, Som suggests heating the turkey for approximately 20 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. With Som's wise advice, you can fully explore all the amazing ways to use leftover turkey (from turkey stuffed potato skins to hearty chili) without sacrificing a bit of juiciness.