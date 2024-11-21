The Best Way To Store And Reheat Leftover Turkey So It Stays Moist

Leftover turkey is a blessing and a curse in most households. While leftovers are a joy in the days following Thanksgiving, it seems like you can never fully recreate the amazing juicy texture of a freshly cooked bird. Recently, we spoke with recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som, who says it's possible to enjoy moist and flavorful leftover turkey when you use the right storage and reheating techniques.

When it comes to storage, Som recommends putting leftover turkey in airtight containers and relocating it to the refrigerator as soon as possible. "Make sure that any leftover turkey is refrigerated quickly — ideally within two hours of slicing to avoid any bacteria," he explains. The two-hour rule is crucial for keeping foods out of the danger zone (40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit), the temperature range at which bacteria proliferates the fastest.

When reheating turkey, Som suggests using "a splash of broth or gravy (or even in a pinch, water)" to re-hydrate the meat. Turkey has a tendency to dry out thanks to the leanness of the meat, and dryness becomes even more of an issue after storing food in the refrigerator due to the device's lower humidity levels.