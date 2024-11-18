Ranking Guy Fieri's Flavortown BBQ Sauces: Three Hits And One Major Miss

Barbecue sauces are like personalities. Some get poured on thick and are sweet as honey, while others run a bit thinner and offer a bit more spice. No matter how many options are presented, there's always one or two you can't help but gravitate towards — which is why the mayor of Flavortown has a line of barbecue sauces designed to cater to every taste bud.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown lineup consists of nine sauces in total, four of which are barbecue. To find out which of the BBQ options hit the mark just right, I ordered all four barbecue sauces to try them out myself. Flavortown sauces are available at a number of major grocery retailers like Walmart, Pick 'n Save, and Publix, but I turned to Amazon, where all four of the brand's barbecue sauces were available.

I tasted each sauce solo before pairing it with a chicken thigh recipe for that real barbecue experience. Read on to find out which sauce is the boss and which should be sent back to Flavortown.