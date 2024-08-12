Use Worcestershire Sauce As The Secret Ingredient In 11 Dishes And Thank Us Later
Worcestershire sauce, the famously difficult to pronounce pantry staple, can be used for tons of different recipes. It's generally made with anchovies, molasses, sugar, onion, garlic, and tamarind — although different brands have their own twists on the recipe. The sauce is fermented, which adds a deeper and more intense flavor.
Worcestershire sauce originally was created back in the 1800s, and it's been a staple for many recipes to this day. You've most likely had Worcestershire sauce in things like bloody Marys, Caesar salad dressing, or cocktail sauce. Its flavor can be tangy and intense, and is described to have an umami flavor, which means "pleasant savory taste" in Japanese.
Although the flavor of Worcestershire sauce can be intense, it also mixes easily with many different flavor profiles. People say that anything with meat (whether it's beef, chicken, pork, or seafood), tastes great with the sauce. It can also pair well with cheeses, beans, eggs, and more. When mixed with other ingredients, like dairy products, broths, and other sauces — it almost creates an entirely new flavor.
We've come up with 11 different dishes that Worcestershire sauce will completely elevate if you add it as a special ingredient. Some of the recipes may seem a bit odd at first, but trust us. You'll be craving these dishes nonstop once you try it.
Grilled cheese sandwich
Grilled cheese is a classic sandwich that can be done many different ways. You may enjoy it with American cheese, cheddar cheese, or even Gouda. You may prefer to add bacon, tomatoes, or baked beans. No matter how you like your grilled cheese sandwich, you haven't really experienced its full potential until you add Worcestershire sauce.
Go ahead and cook your grilled cheese how you normally would, with whatever usual toppings you like. Once the sandwich is finished, carefully take off the top piece of bread. Then, pour the Worcestershire sauce onto your cheesy mixture. Place the top piece back on, and put the sandwich on the stove for another 10 seconds, just to solidify the sauce with the cheese.
Another interesting way to add the Worcestershire sauce to your grilled cheese is to use it as part of the spread on the outside of the bread. Mix together mayonnaise and a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. Then, spread it on the two pieces of bread as you normally would. The sides that have the spread on them will be the outside of the sandwich — the part that is grilled. The mixture of the mayonnaise with the Worcestershire sauce adds an interestingly delicious taste to the toasted bread. After you try this, you won't want to have your grilled cheese done any other way.
Various stews
A rich, tasty, nutritious stew is a great meal to have in your recipe book. It can provide warmth and nourishment on a cold winter day or can be great to meal prep and keep in your freezer for an easy dinner. Now, there are many delicious stew recipes out there. Whether you enjoy beef, vegetable, creamy chicken, or Irish stew, you'll want to try our little secret to making each stew taste extraordinary.
You guessed it, the secret is Worcestershire sauce. Because the sauce can really enhance and mix well with any flavor profile, it's perfect to add to any type of stew. When added to a beef stew, for example, you'll notice that it combines seamlessly with the broth. When you taste it, however, you'll notice that the savory and juicy beef taste is amplified. It also helps to bring out the flavors of the vegetables, which can weaken with simmering.
On the other side of the spectrum, a creamy chicken stew could benefit from some Worcestershire sauce as well. When used in a small amount, it simply enhances the flavors in the dish. It brings out the richness in the cream, intensifies the savory taste of the chicken and veggies, and adds a slight kick to juxtapose the sweetness of the cream.
Mac and cheese
Mac and cheese is yet another meal staple that can be done many different ways. Lots of families pass down their famous mac and cheese recipes, and they move through generations. There can be different twists added, like breadcrumbs, bacon, various types of cheeses, hot sauce, and more.
One recipe that will have your taste buds dancing is mac and cheese with mustard and Worcestershire sauce added. For this dish, you'll want your usual mac and cheese ingredients: elbow macaroni noodles, butter, flour, salt, pepper, milk, and cheddar cheese. Add mustard and Worcestershire sauce to the list, and you're ready to go.
When preparing the dish, you will incorporate the Worcestershire sauce and mustard right into the ingredients to create the cheese sauce. All of the ingredients will melt together into a delicious cheese mixture, but the Worcestershire sauce and mustard will add an extra kick that make the dish taste amazing. If you'e making instant macaroni and cheese, like Kraft or Velveeta, you can also incorporate the Worcestershire sauce straight into the mixture as well. Sometimes in mac and cheese recipes, the strong flavor of the cheese gets lessened through the cooking process and with the milk added. By adding Worcestershire sauce, it helps bring the delicious cheesy flavor back out.
Veggie stir fry
There are many different ways to make vegetables fun and interesting. One of my personal favorites is to make a veggie stir fry to go as a side dish to my dinner. It's a great way to get a large variety of veggies while making them seamlessly blend together with various sauces. There are tons of stir fry recipes out there, and I'm going to share mine.
For the vegetables, I love to use mushrooms, carrots, baby corn, red peppers, green peppers, green beans, and broccoli. I also throw in edamame beans for some protein, as well as green onions for added flavor. As I cook the veggies on a skillet with olive oil, I then start making my stir fry sauce.
For the sauce, I use beef bone broth (I prefer this over regular broth to get the added protein and health benefits), minced garlic, soy sauce, a tiny bit of sriracha, and lastly, Worcestershire sauce. The Worcestershire sauce adds to the earthy, rich flavors that are already present in the vegetables in the stir fry. It also gives it a slight zing, especially when matched with sriracha. The taste is unique to your average stir fry sauce, as it definitely has more depth to the overall taste because of the Worcestershire sauce.
Make your own dip
Making homemade dips are all the rage. You can spend hours scrolling through videos of people sharing their own dip concoctions all over social media, and it'll leave your mouth watering for every single one. We've found a few great dip options that include Worcestershire sauce that you'll want to try out.
We all know the ever-classic and delicious onion dip, which you can make from scratch or with the onion soup and dip mix. I've you've never added Worcestershire sauce to the mixture — you're missing out. It adds a umami deep flavor that pairs well with the onion, and the tanginess from the fermented mixture makes the creamy base taste a bit more interesting.
Another dip you could try is a simple dipping mixture for things like french fries, chicken tenders, fish sticks, or onion rings. If you mix together some ketchup, sriracha, and Worcestershire sauce, it creates a spicy, tangy, balanced dip. Since Worcestershire sauce has molasses in it, there is a bit of a sweetness that balances out the sriracha. Overall, the flavors complement each other very well.
If you're in the mood for a cheesy dip, try enhancing a pimiento cheese dip. Usually, the dip is made with shredded cheese, mayonnaise, and pimientos. If you add Worcestershire sauce to the mixture, however, it'll help make the flavors truly pop. The savory cheese with the sweet pimientos are enhanced when Worcestershire sauce is thrown into the mix.
Buffalo chicken dip
Moving onto other dips that can be eaten more like a meal, we have Buffalo chicken dip. This kind of a dip is a staple for Super Bowl parties, backyard cookouts, and poolside snacks. There are many variations of recipes for making Buffalo chicken dip — but have you ever seen one with Worcestershire sauce?
For this Buffalo chicken dip recipe, you're going to need the following items: butter, Frank's red hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, rotisserie chicken, green onion, cream cheese, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese. Many Buffalo chicken dip recipes don't include butter or Worcestershire sauce, so using them in this recipe is definitely unique but tasty. You can start by melting the butter and then go ahead and add in Buffalo sauce and Worcestershire sauce. After that, make the dip how you usually make it.
Once you taste the dip, you will be surprised at how the butter and Worcestershire sauce add to the classic recipe. You will notice that the taste has more depth, mainly because the Worcestershire sauce has both savory and sweet aspects — which help balance the hot sauce, cheese, and butter. Enjoy this dip with chips, celery, pita bread, or whatever else your heart desires.
Cream cheese bean dip
If you've never had cream cheese bean dip, you're missing out. It's been a tradition in my family for years. We make it to bring to celebrations, barbecues, or just make it on a day where we want something fun to eat. It's a great meal or snack for any time of the year — the cheesy warmth mixed with the heartiness of the beans can comfort in the winter, while the ease and casualness of the dip is perfect for the summer.
Now, this bean dip recipe doesn't traditionally have Worcestershire sauce in it. This is something that I've added myself when I make the dish, and let me tell you — it really does amp up the flavor. To get started with the dip, you need a large glass baking dish. Start by layering two blocks of Philadelphia cream cheese along the bottom. For the next layer, pour Hormel Chili with beans on top. Next, shake some Worcestershire sauce on top of the beans. Lastly, cover with shredded Mexican style cheese.
As the dip cooks in the oven, the Worcestershire sauce solidifies into the chili bean mix. It adds an extra punch to the chili flavor, which juxtaposes perfectly with the creamy, decadent flavor of the cream cheese.
Bolognese
Bolognese is one of the most flavorful, filling pasta dishes out there. It's traditionally made with ground beef, tomatoes, garlic, onion, herbs, and cream. Many people have various recipes that they use to make the beloved dish. One recipe, for instance, includes balsamic vinegar and dark chocolate. Those ingredients add a bit of depth, sweetness, and a slight zing to the sauce. It's delicious!
Another interesting recipe is one that includes Worcestershire sauce, beef stock cubes, and sugar. You can simply add in the extra ingredients with the rest of the sauce mixture. The Worcestershire sauce paired with the beef stock cubes helps the dish lean more into the savory and juicy flavors from the beef, with a large presence of umami. The sweetness from the molasses in the Worcestershire sauce plus the extra sugar added also help balance out the savory, leaving you with a tangy, savory, and sweet sauce. It has an intense flavor in different ways than other Bolognese, and let us tell you, it is mouth watering.
Bolognese is traditionally a very indulgent meal, and it tastes even more so with Worcestershire sauce added into it. Trust us, once you try it, you won't be able to have a Bolognese without it.
Baked potatoes
Who doesn't love a good old baked potato? Whether you're grabbing one from the Wendy's drive-thru, having it as a side to your steakhouse meal, or making it yourself — a baked potato is always a good idea.
Because potatoes have such a mild flavor and texture, there are many different ways that you can season or dress them. Some people like to go the sweet route, and add butter and cinnamon. Others like to top it with avocado, tomatoes, and a sauce. One of the most common ways, however, is a loaded baked potato.
For this version of a loaded baked potato that we're sharing, there's a little twist to the classic recipe. You guessed it, Worcestershire sauce! It's not usually found in loaded baked potato recipes, but we really think from now on it should be.
These potatoes are going to have a dressing on them, made of the following ingredients: butter, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, chives, and Worcestershire sauce. Mix together these ingredients and then place them in the fridge so that they solidify together. Now, prepare your potatoes as you usually would. Once they are ready, cut them open and pour the dressing all over them. Top with cheese and bacon, and then add more dressing if you want more of that flavor.
Add to a variety of soups
Have you ever added Worcestershire sauce to soups? According to Reddit users, it's a delicious addition to almost any type of soup there is. Whether it's from a can or your homemade recipe, adding in a few dashes can help add a tangy, rich zest to whatever soup you're about to indulge in.
More commonly used in soups with a beef base, it also tastes just as good in seafood chowders or bisques, vegetable soup, classic minestrone, pasta e fagioli, French onion, and more. Even though Worcestershire sauce does have its own unique flavor, it has the ability to somehow meld with and enhance a huge variety of flavor profiles.
One Reddit user said, "When my soup is done and I go to the final tastings, I use Worcestershire to help balance or bring body to soups, this is the same point where you might be throwing in an extra bit of pepper, or some citrus or something sweet to cut acidity."
It's almost like Worcestershire sauce is a chameleon that can transform into anything you want it to be. The more creative you get with it, the better your soups may turn out!
Homemade pork chop sauce
Pork chops are a great dinner staple that provide great protein, vitamins, minerals, and incredible taste. People tend to prepare pork chops in many different ways. One way is to keep it simple and season with salt, pepper, and garlic. Some people love to slather their chops in barbecue sauce. You can fry them, bake them, grill them — the possibilities are endless.
Pork chops have a mild, juicy flavor that can pair well with almost any type of sauce or seasoning — which is why they are so great. You can have them for multiple meals per week, and if you just change up the way that it's prepared, it feels like an entirely new dish.
A recipe that you need to try is one that includes Worcestershire sauce. It's actually incredibly simple, but the flavor will have you thinking that it's a gourmet dish straight from a restaurant. All you need to do is mix together cream of mushroom soup and Worcestershire sauce. Shake it in until the color of the mixture is a dark tan color. This sauce goes great if you are cooking your pork chops in the Crock-Pot with some potatoes and veggies. Save half of the sauce for your meal to simmer in, and the other half to top off when serving the meal. Bon appétit!