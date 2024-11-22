Here's How To Perfectly Thaw Your Thanksgiving Turkey

When it comes to Thanksgiving, turkey is the main attraction. One of the reasons we eat turkey on Thanksgiving is the bird's abundance in North America, but the size of turkeys also plays a role in their holiday ubiquity, as these birds are big enough to satisfy the whole family. However, their impressive bulk also has one drawback in that it can take quite some time to defrost a whole turkey. For greater insight, Mashed spoke with Peter Som, recipe developer and lifestyle expert, about how to best thaw a turkey for the holiday. Here are Som's exclusive answers.

"Always thaw in the refrigerator, ensuring to place it on a sheet pan or tray to catch any drips," Som explains. Som also recommends getting an early start on the process, as refrigerator thawing takes time. "It'll be about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey," states Som, "so a 12 pound bird will take around three days to thaw in the fridge." And lest you think you can put a partially frozen bird in the oven, think again. Som cautions that this "is NOT the way to go." The turkey will cook unevenly if parts of it remain frozen.