Here's How To Perfectly Thaw Your Thanksgiving Turkey
When it comes to Thanksgiving, turkey is the main attraction. One of the reasons we eat turkey on Thanksgiving is the bird's abundance in North America, but the size of turkeys also plays a role in their holiday ubiquity, as these birds are big enough to satisfy the whole family. However, their impressive bulk also has one drawback in that it can take quite some time to defrost a whole turkey. For greater insight, Mashed spoke with Peter Som, recipe developer and lifestyle expert, about how to best thaw a turkey for the holiday. Here are Som's exclusive answers.
"Always thaw in the refrigerator, ensuring to place it on a sheet pan or tray to catch any drips," Som explains. Som also recommends getting an early start on the process, as refrigerator thawing takes time. "It'll be about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey," states Som, "so a 12 pound bird will take around three days to thaw in the fridge." And lest you think you can put a partially frozen bird in the oven, think again. Som cautions that this "is NOT the way to go." The turkey will cook unevenly if parts of it remain frozen.
You can't rush perfection (but you can speed it up a little)
Let's imagine that you're so focused on preparing surprising Thanksgiving side dishes to wow your guests (such as sweet potato latkes and zucchini fritters) that you forget to relocate the turkey to the refrigerator. In this case, Peter Som recommends using a cold-water thawing method. The recipe developer explains that "You'll need to allot 30 minutes per pound of turkey," which means it will take roughly six hours for a 12-pound turkey to defrost. So, while this method is a lot swifter than using the refrigerator, "it'll still take some time," according to Som.
As for how to thaw a turkey in cold water, Som advises that you submerge your bird in the sink (or a large bucket), changing the water every 30 to 45 minutes so that the water stays cold. While you might wonder whether you can speed up the thawing process by using warm water, it's not recommended. There are three safe ways to defrost food: in the refrigerator, in the microwave, and in cold water. Using warm or hot water to thaw food can place it firmly within the danger zone of 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, which can lead bacterial growth. Fortunately, Som's advice lets you know exactly how long it takes to safely thaw a turkey so you can plan your holiday accordingly.