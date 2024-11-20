The Biggest Pillsbury Recalls In History

Pillsbury is one of the most recognizable and historic American food brands. It's a leader in the baking market, producing flour, ready-made dough, cake mixes, and frosting that consumers have relied on for generations. The brand's doughboy mascot, Poppin' Fresh, is downright adorable. The world of Pillsbury hasn't been sweetness and light all the time though. Food recalls have been a recurring problem for Pillsbury.

Mishaps on Pillsbury's production line have caused some substantial problems for both the brand and the consumers who buy its goods. When products intended for consumer consumption are faulty or contaminated, they put the health and safety of the public at risk. If a brand's quality control measures don't catch these problems before the product hits the market, the faulty goods must be recalled. At this late stage, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is almost always involved.

The main reasons a food product is recalled are: the presence of a foreign object, contamination from foodborne pathogens, and non-disclosure of a major allergen. Pillsbury has dealt with all three. In some instances, the food recall was so large, it rocked the status-quo of the baking industry at large. Let's look at some of the biggest recalls that have put the public's health and Pillsbury's time-honored reputation in a precarious position.