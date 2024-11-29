Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins brings us this delicious and super-packed Korean barbecue bulgogi brisket sandwich recipe. Featuring brisket braised in a bulgogi marinade and stacked with kimchi and other crunchy toppings, this is the kind of sandwich you'll dream about until you make it next.

"This sandwich was amazing, it had me happy dancing around my kitchen with a gob of brisket in my mouth (potential choking hazard, but I took the risk)," Watkins raves. There's no question about her favorite component either, as she notes, "All credit for that deliciousness should be entirely aimed at the bulgogi marinade-turned-braising liquid. The Korean culinary geniuses that created that harmonious combination of gochujang, pear, soy sauce, and sesame (plus aromatics, plus some additional delicious ingredients) — brilliant." The tender, juicy, well-seasoned brisket is certainly the star of the show, but the various garnishes add an extra depth of flavor and complexity of texture to this stacked meal.

It does take a long cook to fully develop the flavors and tenderness of the brisket, but thankfully Watkins says this step can be done ahead of time. Just refrigerate the meat and reheat it to serve. Finally, Watkins offers one key piece of advice: "Bun toasting is my little culinary secret to combatting super soggy/delightfully juicy ingredients." That said, you might want to lean into the messy nature of this flavor-packed sandwich and savor every last bite.