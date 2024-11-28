13 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Gingerbread Houses, According To Experts

A gingerbread house is the perfect holiday-season centerpiece. Who wouldn't want to give a cute cottage made of cookies pride of place amid a spread of Christmas desserts? And it seems like they'd be fun to make with your loved ones — until you actually try it and end up bickering over collapsed walls and runny royal icing. It's not an easy feat to pull off and there are all kinds of common mistakes people make with gingerbread houses.

We know how tricky it is to pull off the perfect gingerbread house, so we spoke to three experts to get the lowdown. We have Julie McAllister of Julie McAllister Cakes, a professional gingerbread house maker and baker of hyper-realistic cakes. We also spoke to Katherine Sprung, a pastry chef and founder of Squish Marshmallows who has taught a virtual gingerbread house making class. Last but not least is Kelly Jacques, co-owner and chef of Ayu Bakehouse in New Orleans, who hosts gingerbread-house baking workshops.

This trio of experts has all the information you could need to make the perfect gingerbread house. They've told us where people usually go wrong and how to fix or avoid these issues.