How Many Pounds Of Turkey Do You Need For Guests (And Leftovers)?

It's easy to miscalculate how much turkey your Thanksgiving party will eat. Those tasked with cooking the meal may feel the burden of having to feed so many mouths and overshoot the proper amount. At the same time, underestimating is easy if you don't want any turkey to go to waste. Thankfully, the ballpark amount of turkey to prepare is easier to calculate than you may think. We spoke to recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som about the proper way to prep turkey for this all-American holiday.

Turkey is traditionally eaten on Thanksgiving because the bird is native to American land. Preparing turkey and other native foods like corn, cranberries, and squash pays tribute to the bounty of American soil. According to Som, determining the right amount of turkey to prepare is simple: "A general rule of thumb is about 1 pound per person — an ample portion but also ensures that you'll have some leftovers for turkey sandwiches the next day." While 1 pound per person is a very straightforward guideline, this amount should be considered the minimum. "For eight people," Som advised, "about a 12- to 14-pound turkey should do (14 pounds ensuring that you'll have plenty of leftovers)." This increase in scale accounts for the fact that the more guests there are, the more people will want leftovers. Per Som's example of eight people, a 12-pound turkey will yield 1.5 pounds per person, whereas a 14-pound turkey will yield 1.75 pounds per person.