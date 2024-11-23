How Many Pounds Of Turkey Do You Need For Guests (And Leftovers)?
It's easy to miscalculate how much turkey your Thanksgiving party will eat. Those tasked with cooking the meal may feel the burden of having to feed so many mouths and overshoot the proper amount. At the same time, underestimating is easy if you don't want any turkey to go to waste. Thankfully, the ballpark amount of turkey to prepare is easier to calculate than you may think. We spoke to recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som about the proper way to prep turkey for this all-American holiday.
Turkey is traditionally eaten on Thanksgiving because the bird is native to American land. Preparing turkey and other native foods like corn, cranberries, and squash pays tribute to the bounty of American soil. According to Som, determining the right amount of turkey to prepare is simple: "A general rule of thumb is about 1 pound per person — an ample portion but also ensures that you'll have some leftovers for turkey sandwiches the next day." While 1 pound per person is a very straightforward guideline, this amount should be considered the minimum. "For eight people," Som advised, "about a 12- to 14-pound turkey should do (14 pounds ensuring that you'll have plenty of leftovers)." This increase in scale accounts for the fact that the more guests there are, the more people will want leftovers. Per Som's example of eight people, a 12-pound turkey will yield 1.5 pounds per person, whereas a 14-pound turkey will yield 1.75 pounds per person.
Other factors to consider when choosing a turkey
Of course, besides the number of party guests, there are other factors to consider when deciding how many pounds of turkey to cook. To spell out the obvious, guests who are vegan or vegetarian will lower the requisite amount, as will young children who won't eat as much as the adults. Also, consider how many delicious Thanksgiving sides are available for people to pile on their plates. Fortunately, those who can eat double the standard portion size and those who want to take home leftovers can balance out those who eat little or no turkey. Therefore, it's probably safe to assume that Peter Som's recommendation of roughly 1 pound of turkey per person will even out in the end.
For large parties of 20 people or more, it's easier to cook two 10- to 15-pound turkeys rather than one large one. Larger birds take longer to thaw and cook, and they're difficult to cook evenly. On the other hand, individual turkey breasts and legs are great for smaller parties of around four people who might not find a full turkey of appropriate size. In the event that your store's turkey doesn't weigh enough to accommodate all your guests, buy an extra bone-in turkey breast or leg to close the gap. Also, take white and dark meat turkey preferences into account so you know whether to buy turkey breasts (white meat) or legs (dark meat).