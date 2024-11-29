Chain Restaurants You're Going To See Everywhere In 2025

The chain restaurant landscape is ever-changing. While places like McDonald's and even Chipotle are pretty much guaranteed to stick around in some capacity or another, surrounding them are the fading stars of yesteryear and plenty of hot upstarts eager to take their place. As everyone learned from the rise and fall of Red Lobster, which filed for bankruptcy in 2024, even some of the most iconic names in the chain restaurant world are subject to its shifting tides. Of course, for every Red Lobster location that closes, countless young and hungry chains are ready to move in.

In short, then, the chain restaurant landscape of 2025 will inevitably look at least a little different than the previous year's. The following are chains that, based on their trajectories throughout 2024 and stated plans for the future, are most likely to expand their footprints significantly in 2025. Simply put, expect to start seeing these chain restaurants everywhere before long.