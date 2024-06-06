Inside The Rise And Fall Of Red Lobster

For many diners, the restaurant known as Red Lobster has become synonymous with family seafood dinners over the decades. But the truth is that this cozy image hasn't been enough to protect it from the ravages of inflation, changing tastes, and a drop in customer numbers. With the company's recent announcement of restaurant closures across the country and its attempt to file for bankruptcy, you would be forgiven for thinking this seems like a problem that popped up out of nowhere. However, it's just one event in a long line of issues that the chain has gone through.

Much of the blame may lie with investor-owners who didn't treat the chain with the right care. The COVID-19 pandemic also took a bite out of the restaurant's business and, now, inflation is making it harder than ever for restaurants to source food, workers to get appropriate pay, and for people to eat out. Yet, currently, the type of bankruptcy that Red Lobster wants to file doesn't necessarily mean the chain will go away, but in the meantime, seeing how far the chain rose up and how fast it fell can be more than a bit alarming. Here's a look at that rise and fall.