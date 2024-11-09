The Costco Guys: 12 Facts About AJ And Big Justice

Sure, you may know that the Costco Guys used the Rizzler as a battering ram to take down the boss of the New Jersey mafia, but do you know how A.J. came up with the idea for Boom or Doom? Chances are, either you've heard some of those words every day on your social media feeds for months, or they sound like an alien language. Whatever the case may be, there's more to the Costco Guys than their online fame.

For the uninitiated, the Costco Guys are A.J. Befumo and his son Big Justice. Their virality kicked off with a video, following a popular TikTok trend, in which they repeat "we're Costco Guys," followed by some of their favorite Costco activities. Of course A.J. has to work out with the tires. Mentioned first in that groundbreaking video, Costco's Chicken Bake and Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie — technically the Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie, but Costco might as well rename it at this point — became A.J. and Big Justice's calling cards. Since then, their so-called Costco-verse has expanded to include characters ranging from other members of the Befumo family to fellow influencers like the Rizzler and Cousin Angelo. They also made a surprisingly catchy song. For both Costco-verse newbies and fans who want to learn more about their favorite father-and-son retail warehouse influencer duo, here are 12 facts about A.J. and Big Justice that shed some light on who they are when the cameras are no longer running.