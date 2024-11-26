How Using Mascarpone Impacts Your Mac And Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is a food steeped in tradition. It's often defined by golden-hued beauties such as cheddar, Monterey Jack, Gruyère, smoked gouda, and many other of the best cheeses to use in your homemade mac and cheese. However, for those seeking a touch of elegance, mascarpone, a heavy cream-based cheese with Italian roots that's beloved for its versatility in sweet and savory recipes, stands out as a sophisticated game-changer.

Mashed spoke with Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, Wisconsin, about how this dairy darling brings an elevated dimension to this classic comfort food. "When used in mac and cheese, [mascarpone's] velvety texture and subtle sweetness enhance the dish, creating a creamy base that complements the other ingredients," Crave says. Mascarpone boasts a gentle, buttery character, which sets it apart from cheeses with sharper profiles.

While cheddar has a robust, bold tang, and Gruyère offers a nutty, slightly salty essence, mascarpone lends understated notes that enhance rather than compete. "Mascarpone adds richness without overpowering the other flavors, allowing the other components of the dish to shine through beautifully," Crave explains. The result is a bite that feels simultaneously simple and fancy.