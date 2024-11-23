A Celebrity Pastry Chef Told Us How To Bake Pumpkin Cookies With The Perfect Texture

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin reigns supreme. It's never a bad idea to have some canned pumpkin in your pantry, should the craving for an autumnal sweet treat arise. If cookies are your dessert of choice but you find your pumpkin cookies always turn out a little more cakey in texture than you want, don't worry — we've talked to an expert to troubleshoot this potential pumpkin problem.

Zac Young, Sprinkle Master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, explained exclusively to Mashed that issues with texture in pumpkin cookies are almost always due to one factor: the canned pumpkin itself. "Pumpkin adds moisture and fiber which results in a cakey cookie," says Young. Luckily, there's an easy fix. He advises, "To combat that, try squeezing your pumpkin puree in a cheesecloth to remove the extra moisture."

If you don't have cheesecloth on hand, try some of our favorite substitutes for cheesecloth like coffee filters, paper towels, or (clean!) kitchen towels. Pumpkins are anywhere from 88 to 96% water, so there's plenty to remove. Yes, it adds an extra step to the process, but it should ensure your cookies maintain that perfect sugar cookie-like texture. Many pumpkin cookies call for brown sugar, which has a higher moisture content than white sugar, so eliminating some of the excess moisture in the pumpkin puree is particularly helpful. Young also advises swapping out whole eggs with just egg yolks, as the whites "contain a lot of moisture."