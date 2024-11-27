Zac Young Shares What Type Of Chips Work Best With Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

There are plenty of creative ways to use canned pumpkin such as pumpkin soup and pumpkin pie, but a good pumpkin chocolate chip cookie recipe just can't be beat. The festive twist on a timeless classic puts pureed pumpkin in the mix, adding depth, richness, and a distinct flavor. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Zac Young, Sprinkle Master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, explains that the type of chocolate chip you use can have a noticeable influence on the final product.

No matter where you want your cookies to land on the flavor spectrum, Young says that balance should be your primary consideration when working with pumpkin. "Pumpkin — not pumpkin spice — has a subtle sweet, earthy, vegetable flavor that I like to shine," he explains. "For me, the subtle, creamy flavor of milk chocolate chips are the best way to highlight the natural flavor." However, for some folks, the word pumpkin doesn't really mean anything. What their taste buds really light up for is the blend of spices that typically accompanies pumpkin — or any winter squash for that matter. If your pumpkin chocolate chip cookies are spice-heavy, you might want to take a different route.