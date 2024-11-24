Here's What TV Pastry Chef Zac Young Says About Flavoring Fall Cookies And Cakes

Cookies and cakes are particularly great vehicles for the iconic flavors of fall, so we reached out to Zac Young, Sprinkle Master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, for some exclusive insight about flavoring your fall baked goods. While you can indulge your very real craving for pumpkin spice at any number of establishments (including Starbucks and its sweet fall drink menu featuring pumpkin spice lattes and more), Young explains how switching things up can make your fall treats even more delicious.

"Play around with your warm spice blend," the baker and TV personality told Mashed. He elaborated, "Cinnamon is a great familiar base, but cardamom, black pepper, curry powder, or garam masala are all great and unexpected additions!"

While cardamom (which has a multi-faceted flavor featuring notes of pine and menthol) can be used in a variety of desserts, Young's other recommendations are most often linked to savory recipes. However, black pepper can be an effective way to balance sweet flavors, while the sweet earthiness of curry powder can add nuance to baked goods. As for garam masala, an Indian spice mixture containing cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, cumin, and nutmeg, its flavor profile leans close to classic fall seasonings you already know and love.