The Worst Secrets Of Grocery Store Chicken Exposed

Chicken may be the most speculated-about item in the world of grocery shopping. The mystery of what happens to birds before they're wrapped, how much bacteria they spread around your kitchen, what sorts of intestinal trouble you might find if you don't cook chicken properly — every aspect of sold-by-the-pound poultry seems to have been the subject of scrutiny at some point.

For such a commonly consumed protein, grocery store chicken certainly holds its share of secrets. Digging into the facts produces eye-opening revelations about the nature of animal farming and what chicken goes through to become a purchase-ready selection in the refrigerator section.

You might have heard rumors floating around that make you want to put chicken on your list of grocery store items to skip. But if you keep shopping for poultry, you should have as much information as possible so you can make well-informed decisions about the food you purchase and consume. You should also know some significant facts about the industry you support with your shopping dollars. From how factory farms treat their livestock to what happens when a flock of chickens becomes infected with avian flu virus, here's a rundown that pulls back the feathered curtain and reveals some of the worst secrets about grocery store chicken.