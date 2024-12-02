Where In The World Will You Find Beer On McDonald's Menus (And Why)?

In 2016, when McDonald's announced that it would start serving beer at a new outlet in South Korea, it made headlines in the U.S. — and why not? Mickey D's is way more famous for its Big Macs than for doling out foamy pours. Other global citizens, though, might not have been so surprised: You can get a McBeer in several European countries, including France (where McDonald's also offers table service), Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, and Germany — the first country where McDonald's included alcohol among its offerings. In Asia, South Korea wasn't even first in beer sales; that distinction belonged to Hong Kong, though its alcohol-selling location closed in 2004. On the other hand, you can't get beer with your burger in the United Kingdom, despite the country's well-known passion for the pint.

Why is McDonald's beer available in some markets but not others? The chain hasn't explained its strategy publicly, but it seems as if its goal is to respond to the demands of the market and its franchisees; as the brand explained on its FAQ page in 2018, beer sales are "not something that fits with the family-friendly focus of our restaurants in the U.K. There also isn't huge customer demand for it." Logistical concerns also come into play: For fast food chains, serving alcohol can be burdensome in terms of liquor licensing, added security, and higher costs for things like insurance (plus a patchwork of differing state laws, at least in the U.S.). Times may be changing, though — and South Korea could be a sign of things to come.