Russian Blini Vs French Crepes: How Are These Regional Delicacies Different?

Flatbreads must be a universal culinary creation, or something close to it. Just thinking about the general concept of starch mixed with liquid into a dough, then griddled on a hot surface or baked in the oven, you can come up with several different foods from around the world. Two foods that fall in this category, Russian blini and French crepes, are fancy-ish flatbreads that look similar, combine similar ingredients, and might occasionally be at risk of being mistaken for one another. Not that it would necessarily be a bad thing to have caviar on crepes or to fill your blini with ham and cheese, but there's a meaningful difference between the two.

Start with the ingredients: One key difference is that, while Russian blini rely on yeast to make the batter rise, there's no leavening agent in French crepes. That means that blini tend to be more pancake-like, while crepes tend to be more ... well, crepe-like: silky and ultra-thin. (Blini are distinct from American-style pancakes, meanwhile, because pancakes usually aren't leavened with yeast — they typically rely on baking soda or baking powder.) Cultural backgrounds are just as important as ingredients when discussing the difference between blini and crepes. As with many food preparations that have been around for millennia, the actual origin of each is a bit hazy, but comes with pretty good stories nonetheless.