Review: Chili's Honey Chipotle Mozz Can't Live Up To Its Spicy Predecessor

Most holiday surprises are wrapped in shiny paper under the tree, but at Chili's, they bring the surprise straight to your table. As the season of giving kicks off, Chili's is getting in the spirit by presenting guests with a new secret menu item: Honey Chipotle Mozz.

Following in the footsteps of the Nashville Hot Mozz — which is now a very tasty featured menu item — the Honey Chipotle Mozz offers a sweet-and-spicy take on Chili's massive sticks of fried cheese. To find out if this new item should be part of your next Triple Dipper combo, Chili's invited me to try out the new Mozz for myself. I enjoyed the Nashville Hot Mozz, so I was excited to see if Chili's had struck gold again.

Read on to find out if the Honey Chipotle Mozz is a present worth opening or a cheesy lump of coal. Plus, I'll let you in on some other fun holiday plans Chili's is rolling out soon.