The Best Cheeses To Pair With Mascarpone Mac And Cheese

Mascarpone is a culinary marvel that provides a lush, milky feel to anything it touches, from tiramisu and dessert nachos to mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Thanks to its mellow, sweet flavor and thick, spreadable consistency, mascarpone is a match made in heaven when combined with other cheeses. We spoke with Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, Wisconsin, who praises its versatility. "Mascarpone pairs wonderfully with many cheeses, making it an excellent choice in a variety of sauces, including mac and cheese," she notes. The key to crafting an unforgettable dish lies in blending mascarpone with cheeses that simultaneously contrast and complement its flavor and texture profiles.

With the right medley of ingredients, macaroni and cheese can be both nostalgic and novel. For example, take sharp cheddar — a timeless companion to macaroni. When mascarpone enters the scene, this iconic comfort food is upgraded to something even more special. The duo brings together cheddar's bold tang and mascarpone's sweetness, achieving a sauce that's robust yet approachable. As Crave explains, cheddar "balances the creamy, mild flavor of mascarpone and creates a rich, velvety sauce."