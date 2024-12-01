The Best Cheeses To Pair With Mascarpone Mac And Cheese
Mascarpone is a culinary marvel that provides a lush, milky feel to anything it touches, from tiramisu and dessert nachos to mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Thanks to its mellow, sweet flavor and thick, spreadable consistency, mascarpone is a match made in heaven when combined with other cheeses. We spoke with Roseanne Crave, sales and marketing manager at Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, Wisconsin, who praises its versatility. "Mascarpone pairs wonderfully with many cheeses, making it an excellent choice in a variety of sauces, including mac and cheese," she notes. The key to crafting an unforgettable dish lies in blending mascarpone with cheeses that simultaneously contrast and complement its flavor and texture profiles.
With the right medley of ingredients, macaroni and cheese can be both nostalgic and novel. For example, take sharp cheddar — a timeless companion to macaroni. When mascarpone enters the scene, this iconic comfort food is upgraded to something even more special. The duo brings together cheddar's bold tang and mascarpone's sweetness, achieving a sauce that's robust yet approachable. As Crave explains, cheddar "balances the creamy, mild flavor of mascarpone and creates a rich, velvety sauce."
The more cheese, the better
While cheddar is undoubtedly one of the best cheeses to use in your homemade mac and cheese, Gruyère and Fontina also deserve the spotlight. Renowned for its salty-sweet undertones, Gruyère adds depth and complexity. Its superior melting qualities have made this Swiss Alps-born cheese synonymous with fondue, chef-approved French onion soup, potatoes au gratin, and croque monsieur sandwiches, but it's equally impressive in a bowl of mac and cheese. When combined with mascarpone, Gruyère lends its beloved savory richness to the palate. On the other hand, Fontina offers buttery, tangy, nutty notes that meld seamlessly with the creamy mascarpone. Hailing from Italy, this charming semi-hard cheese is prized for its smooth melt. When folded into a mascarpone-based sauce, Fontina's distinct herbaceous character supplements mascarpone's natural sweetness.
The true magic of mascarpone is its ability to unify different cheeses while maintaining a luscious cohesiveness. Roseanne Crave describes it best: "Mascarpone acts as a perfect canvas, allowing these bold cheeses to shine while adding its own creamy, slightly sweet accents to the sauce." The result is a cheesy symphony that gives the enduring dish the boost it needs to become an epicurean masterpiece.