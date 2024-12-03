We Tried 14 Aldi Chocolates And The Best One Shocked Us
Aldi has a reputation for offering quality groceries at affordable prices, but the chain is also known for its wide selection of snacks and treats. Its chocolate assortment is particularly expansive, which can make selecting the best product a little challenging. When in doubt, you can trust our ranking of Aldi chocolate from worst to best, during which we evaluated several brands based on characteristics like texture and flavor. In a shocking twist that surprised even our reviewer, the Moser Roth White Chocolate Madagascan Vanilla bar earned placement in our top spot.
Whether white chocolate is genuine chocolate remains hotly debated, but there's no denying the quality of this Aldi product. As explained by our reviewer, "While it was indeed sweet, the vanilla and white chocolate flavors combined beautifully into a delicious taste." The bar was so appealing that it may have created a new white chocolate convert, with our reviewer stating, "I may even give white chocolate another chance altogether thanks to this surprising win." Comparatively, Aldi's Choceur Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Crisp came in dead last due to its overwhelming sweetness and questionable texture, which was described as a "mix of creaminess and chalkiness."
Genuine German chocolate, with a twist
Aldi offers a wide selection of Moser Roth bars in its stores, and the brand is well-loved by shoppers. In a battle between Moser Roth and Choceur, another Aldi-exclusive brand, on Reddit, Moser Roth had plenty of fans. One commenter named the white chocolate bar, specifically, stating, "AMAZING vanilla flavor. I'm team Moser Roth." The quality of the bar was so great that it overcame our reviewer's lifelong aversion to white chocolate. They revealed, "I don't think I've ever reached for white chocolate anything since I was a small child," which illustrates the appeal of this decadent Aldi treat.
Moser Roth is an Aldi-exclusive brand produced by Storck, a German candy company that's been in business for more than a century. Storck is the name behind other beloved candy brands, including Mamba, Riesen, and Werther's Original, the preferred candy of grandparents thanks to the nostalgic branding used to market the buttery hard candy.
As indicated by the name of the chocolate bar, this candy gets a flavor assist from Madagascar vanilla beans. These vanilla beans are prized for their high amounts of vanillin, which is the compound responsible for imparting the rich vanilla flavor. Even if you're not a die-hard fan of white chocolate, it's worth checking out our top Aldi chocolate selection the next time you're hunting for treats.