Aldi Chocolate, Ranked From Worst To Best

Arguably, the only thing better than chocolate is international chocolate. You don't need to go to a specialty shop to score some German chocolate though, because Aldi stocks high quality cocoa products. That's just one of many reasons you should be getting your chocolate from Aldi; you'll also find an affordable selection thanks to Aldi's unique features that cut costs for shoppers. Since chocolate is one of the very best foods to buy at Aldi, I tried 14 different bars the chain carries and ranked them from worst to best.

Aldi shoppers know that what you see in the physical store is what you get. Locations can't guarantee stock, so you may not find some of these options at your local store. However, all of the chocolates taste tested here are year-round fixtures at Aldi, so head away from the seasonal or Aldi Finds sections to find them.

Instead, check out Aldi's own international chocolate selection, which is often not far from the produce section. All of the chocolates I tasted come with multiple servings and cost less than $3 each, making them ideal to share. Here's how Aldi chocolates stacked up for me, but feel free to scour your local shop to test out the flavors yourself.