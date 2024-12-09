We Tasted 13 Desserts At Golden Corral And Found The Best One

Despite it being a somewhat unconventional dessert choice, our reviewer had nothing but positive things to say about Golden Corral's carrot cupcake. It was "full of flavor" with "tangy cream cheese frosting," and it also featured "visibly noticeable threads of carrot ... as well as raisins and walnuts." Conversely, the chain's churros, which landed firmly in last place, were "dry and flavorless," and our reviewer ultimately deemed them "inedible."

Like many other foods, the origins of carrot cake are a bit murky. The dessert may have first emerged during the medieval era, when using carrots instead of sugar was commonplace due to how inaccessible the latter ingredient often was. A similar situation occurred during the lean times associated with World War II, and eventually, carrot cake made its way onto our collective dessert table.

Carrot cake was quite popular in the 1970s due to its perceived healthiness, but these days, the dessert is hardly the first food that springs to mind when a sweet craving strikes. According to analysis conducted by Tastewise, social media conversations involving the dessert have declined by a whopping -150.49% in 2024. However, our review proved that it's sometimes worthwhile to think outside the box, particularly when presented with Golden Corral's towering dessert selection.