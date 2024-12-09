We Tasted 13 Desserts At Golden Corral And Found The Best One
While some buffet-style restaurants are disappearing due to evolving dining preferences and concerns about cleanliness, Golden Corral proves that the concept still has some life left in it. Where else can you find such a wide range of food, including pizza, meatloaf, salad, fried chicken, steak, dumplings, and more, all on the same menu? Along with being a picky eater's paradise, Golden Corral also satisfies every sweet tooth thanks to its impressively expansive dessert selection.
Decision paralysis is a real thing, especially when you're staring down more dessert options than you can count, so we ranked Golden Corral desserts from worst to best based on characteristics like taste, appearance, and how they compared to other versions of the same recipe. Surprisingly, our top pick ended up being the humble carrot cupcake, which our reviewer described as "not just the best dessert in the buffet, but ... a great example of carrot cake in general." The carrot cupcake beat out more conventional selections like chocolate chip cookies and apple pie thanks to its luscious texture and rich flavor.
Golden Corral's carrot cupcake hits all the right notes
Despite it being a somewhat unconventional dessert choice, our reviewer had nothing but positive things to say about Golden Corral's carrot cupcake. It was "full of flavor" with "tangy cream cheese frosting," and it also featured "visibly noticeable threads of carrot ... as well as raisins and walnuts." Conversely, the chain's churros, which landed firmly in last place, were "dry and flavorless," and our reviewer ultimately deemed them "inedible."
Like many other foods, the origins of carrot cake are a bit murky. The dessert may have first emerged during the medieval era, when using carrots instead of sugar was commonplace due to how inaccessible the latter ingredient often was. A similar situation occurred during the lean times associated with World War II, and eventually, carrot cake made its way onto our collective dessert table.
Carrot cake was quite popular in the 1970s due to its perceived healthiness, but these days, the dessert is hardly the first food that springs to mind when a sweet craving strikes. According to analysis conducted by Tastewise, social media conversations involving the dessert have declined by a whopping -150.49% in 2024. However, our review proved that it's sometimes worthwhile to think outside the box, particularly when presented with Golden Corral's towering dessert selection.