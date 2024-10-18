Desserts At Golden Corral, Ranked From Worst To Best

The best part of any buffet is arguably the dessert selection, and Golden Corral goes all out with its assortment. At Golden Corral, the desserts aren't just an afterthought or a small section. Here, they get their own display and bar under the name of The Brass Bell Bakery. This section includes cakes, pies, crisps, puddings, and basically any sweet treat you can think of. The restaurant has a selection a mile long, and while everything isn't always available, you are sure to find something up your alley.

Now, before you get overwhelmed with options, I took the opportunity to try everything to determine the best Golden Corral desserts. Although my all you can eat buffet location did not have every single option Golden Corral sells, I still tried a wide variety so you don't have to go by trial and error on your next visit. I tried each dessert, ranked them based on taste, and compared them to the other options available at the time. Find out more about my process below.