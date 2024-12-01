Who Is The Man Behind Bayashi TV?

Anyone with internet access and a phone can tell their story to the world, and one Japanese man with a love of food has found a quick international following. Hiroaki Nakabayashi, well known as Bayashi, began creating ASMR, mukbang, and cooking videos on YouTube under his channel Bayashi TV. He is known for wearing a wide, infectious smile while creating dramatic food dishes. Since the creation of his channel in 2019, he has amassed over 30 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Despite creating his channel much later than some of the biggest creators, Bayashi has risen to be one of the most popular YouTube cooking channels today.

Bayashi has millions of people watching him deep fry butter and crack fresh eggs every day, but he actually doesn't say much in his videos. The ASMR nature of his content leaves much of the person behind the creator up to the imagination. This leaves viewers wondering who, exactly, is the man behind Bayashi TV? If you've only seen a few of his cooking videos, all that is evident is that he is a man who loves somewhat eccentric food choices. Under the cheese-smothered, raw egg-topped dishes he loves to bite into, Bayashi is quite a complex and impressive individual.