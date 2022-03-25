Gordon Ramsay Has Harsh Words For This TikTok Salmon Recipe

While Gordon Ramsay might have made his name as a chef on cooking TV shows, he's also built a fanbase on social media. On his TikTok account, the celebrity chef often reacts to cooking videos, and he uses the hashtag #ramsayreacts. The "Kitchen Nightmares" host is noted for his critiques, and teen chef Matthew Merril's feelings about getting roasted by Ramsay on TikTok were ultimately positive because it was "hilarious" and brought attention to his account.

One of Ramsay's recent reaction videos featured TikTok creator @bayashi.tiktok, who actually wanted to see Gordon Ramsay's impression of the dish and tagged Ramsay in the first video. The original video shows the cook coating a piece of salmon in flour, egg, and panko, then deep-frying the fish. Then, the cook cuts up the fish and adds sauce over it before taking a bite.

Wondering what Ramsay thought of this dish? In his TikTok duet, Ramsay is not pleased with the deep-fried salmon, exclaiming "It's already oily!" Then, when the salmon comes out of the pan and is cut up, Ramsay says that the salmon is raw. According to Ramsay's caption, this salmon is "ruined." However, it seems that other users on TikTok think differently.