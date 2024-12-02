Dining On Donald Trump's Private Jet Is No Luxury Experience
One of the perks of holding the highest office in the land is having access to an array of gourmet meals prepared by world-class chefs, who must cater to every whim and preference of the sitting president. However, Donald Trump's White House menu is bound to be a lot more pedestrian based on what he chooses to serve on his private plane. A recent X post shows the president-elect dining on a meal of McDonald's aboard his private jet along with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and son Donald Trump, Jr. who captioned the image with "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."
Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024
Trump's preference for fast food isn't necessarily a surprise. During his previous presidential term, he twice served up fast food fare, including McDonald's and Chick-fil-A, to college football teams in honor of their championship runs. During a 2019 White House event celebrating the North Dakota State Bison, Trump stated, "We could have had chefs, we could have, but we got fast food because you know what, I know you people very well" (per ABC News). Granted, the favorite foods of U.S. presidents included some commonplace selections (such as Abraham Lincoln's love of bacon). Even so, Trump's dedication to fast food is quickly becoming the stuff of legend.
Fast food reigns supreme on Trump Force One
Once Donald Trump takes office for his second term, he can once again take to the skies in Air Force One, a set of two Boeing 747s used exclusively for presidential travel. However, he has owned his own Boeing 757 since 2011. It has been dubbed Trump Force One in the wake of the business magnate's first presidential win. The jet features a small pseudo-kitchen containing a sink and cabinetry, as well as a dining area for enjoying meals. In many instances, these meals consist of fast food based on Trump's longstanding preferences.
The book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which detailed a portion of Trump's first presidential term, alleged that the president-elect prefers fast food due to his fears of being poisoned. It's claimed that he believes he's safer eating at random restaurants where the food is already prepared, as he's less likely to fall victim to nefarious plots. Another reason for Trump's preferred fast food diet is that he feels eating down-to-earth meals endears him to his supporters.
Not all of Trump's team shares his love of fast food
One of Donald Trump's high-profile guests during his private jet fast food extravaganza was former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who was traveling with the president-elect and company to attend a UFC bout at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Kennedy, who has been tapped to serve as the president-elect's head of the Department of Health and Human Services, is a vocal critic of processed foods, which is why his presence in the photo was a bit surprising. As one commenter said of the X post featuring the image, "Bobby is trying to be a good sport, but really crying inside."
In fact, Kennedy had cried foul about the fast food just days before he was snapped traveling on the private plane. During an appearance on the Joe Polish podcast (via YouTube), Kennedy was quoted as saying, "The food that goes onto [Trump's private jet] is like just poison." He went on to say, "You're either given KFC or Big Macs ... when you're lucky." And while he doesn't specify the exact items, Kennedy states that other food selections aboard the plane "I consider kind of inedible." It's been reported that some in Trump's inner circle, including RFK Jr. are urging him to make more nutritious food choices. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the president-elect's flights continue to come with a side of fast food.