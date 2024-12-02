Dining On Donald Trump's Private Jet Is No Luxury Experience

One of the perks of holding the highest office in the land is having access to an array of gourmet meals prepared by world-class chefs, who must cater to every whim and preference of the sitting president. However, Donald Trump's White House menu is bound to be a lot more pedestrian based on what he chooses to serve on his private plane. A recent X post shows the president-elect dining on a meal of McDonald's aboard his private jet along with Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and son Donald Trump, Jr. who captioned the image with "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

Trump's preference for fast food isn't necessarily a surprise. During his previous presidential term, he twice served up fast food fare, including McDonald's and Chick-fil-A, to college football teams in honor of their championship runs. During a 2019 White House event celebrating the North Dakota State Bison, Trump stated, "We could have had chefs, we could have, but we got fast food because you know what, I know you people very well" (per ABC News). Granted, the favorite foods of U.S. presidents included some commonplace selections (such as Abraham Lincoln's love of bacon). Even so, Trump's dedication to fast food is quickly becoming the stuff of legend.