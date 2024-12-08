Even The Worst Costco Cheese Is Worth Buying (Here's Why)
It's not often that the last-ranked entrant on a list is worth your time, especially when it comes to food. Still, that all changes when it comes to shopping at Costco, a popular spot for foodies and budget shoppers alike. Among the chain's many Kirkland brand products are a wide variety of cheeses that can make a dairy lover swoon. Luckily, you truly can't go wrong with Costco cheese, even if you grab the least delicious among them.
According to Mashed's assessment of nine Kirkland cheeses at Costco, the lowest spot on the list was filled by Kirkland fresh mozzarella. Still, our reviewer had largely positive things to say about it. They praised the product for having a "sweet milky flavor" without overpowering saltiness. Moreover, it has a high moisture content without being slimy. This latter factor is one of the only notes of caution with this cheese, which may cause soggier crusts when used on pizza without adequate draining. Unlike some packaged fresh mozzarella, Kirkland's comes pre-sliced. As the reviewer noted, this makes it easy to pull out pieces for quick caprese salads or to stack on a sandwich or sub.
As affordable as it is delicious
This Kirkland mozzarella also doesn't let budget-minded buyers down either. Although some might suspect it's affordable due to lower quality, the real reason Costco's cheese is so cheap is the relationship the chain can build with suppliers simply due to how much cheese it orders. This leads to lower prices that can be passed directly on to Costco shoppers, as the company's business model is designed around making the vast majority of profits from memberships, not product sales. Typical supermarkets don't have this option.
These bargain prices are the biggest reason why cheese is such a must-buy at Costco, according to Reddit. Some users went as far as recommending purchasing vacuum sealers to allow singles or small households to take advantage of bulk cheese deals and preserve them for the long term.
Mashed's reviewer did note one potential downside for those looking for the most authentic experience. Kirkland's mozzarella is made from cow's milk, while traditional Italian versions are usually made with buffalo milk. Still, the former is quite tasty and should be worth buying for most cheese fans. So, hit the cheese aisle without fear on your next Costco trip. Even the lowest-ranked option is still worth the money and a spot on your plate.