Even The Worst Costco Cheese Is Worth Buying (Here's Why)

It's not often that the last-ranked entrant on a list is worth your time, especially when it comes to food. Still, that all changes when it comes to shopping at Costco, a popular spot for foodies and budget shoppers alike. Among the chain's many Kirkland brand products are a wide variety of cheeses that can make a dairy lover swoon. Luckily, you truly can't go wrong with Costco cheese, even if you grab the least delicious among them.

According to Mashed's assessment of nine Kirkland cheeses at Costco, the lowest spot on the list was filled by Kirkland fresh mozzarella. Still, our reviewer had largely positive things to say about it. They praised the product for having a "sweet milky flavor" without overpowering saltiness. Moreover, it has a high moisture content without being slimy. This latter factor is one of the only notes of caution with this cheese, which may cause soggier crusts when used on pizza without adequate draining. Unlike some packaged fresh mozzarella, Kirkland's comes pre-sliced. As the reviewer noted, this makes it easy to pull out pieces for quick caprese salads or to stack on a sandwich or sub.