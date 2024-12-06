The Biggest Cheese Recalls In US History

Cheese has a place in the majority of American diets, and naturally, with so much cheese produced in the United States, things have inevitably gone wrong from time to time. Over the course of the past half-decade or so, cheese products have been recalled for a wide range of reasons, from defective packaging to deadly listeria outbreaks. It's worth noting up front that these cases are all essentially outliers — one deadly outbreak doesn't mean that the cheese at your grocery store is unsafe to consume. Rather, one mistake is all it takes for what otherwise might be a safe product to have to be recalled in massive quantities.

We combed through results from Food Industry Counsel's search engine to find the highest quantities of product recalled in addition to cases notable for other reasons, such as their deadliness or national scope. Overall, food recalls have become more prominent in post-pandemic years, which some experts attributed to a confluence of factors. While the rising popularity of processed foods has increased risk level, testing standards have also improved, increasing the likelihood of identifying dangers. Read on for detailed accounts of the biggest cheese recalls in U.S. history.