Dump And Bake Chicken Parm Casserole Recipe

"Dump and bake" recipes, be they cakes or casseroles, don't have the most elegant nomenclature, but the results are what counts, and this chicken parm casserole is as easy to make as it is tasty. "This recipe was a little mini vacation from the sink," developer Patterson Watkins tells us, since it only involves a casserole dish, a baking sheet, and a couple of bowls.

Not only does this dish have easy preparation going for it, but it also replicates one of Watkins' favorite dishes in casserole form. "As someone who lived off of chickie parms throughout their early 20s," she says, "I consider myself somewhat of an expert on what makes 'em tasty." All of the must-have items are here in this dish, including a heaping helping of melty cheese, a savory, yet slightly sweet marinara, chunky noodles, Italian-style seasonings like basil and garlic, and of course, chicken with a crispy crumb coating. Put them all together and what have you got? In Watkins' words: "maximum yum."