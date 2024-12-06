Dump And Bake Chicken Parm Casserole Recipe
"Dump and bake" recipes, be they cakes or casseroles, don't have the most elegant nomenclature, but the results are what counts, and this chicken parm casserole is as easy to make as it is tasty. "This recipe was a little mini vacation from the sink," developer Patterson Watkins tells us, since it only involves a casserole dish, a baking sheet, and a couple of bowls.
Not only does this dish have easy preparation going for it, but it also replicates one of Watkins' favorite dishes in casserole form. "As someone who lived off of chickie parms throughout their early 20s," she says, "I consider myself somewhat of an expert on what makes 'em tasty." All of the must-have items are here in this dish, including a heaping helping of melty cheese, a savory, yet slightly sweet marinara, chunky noodles, Italian-style seasonings like basil and garlic, and of course, chicken with a crispy crumb coating. Put them all together and what have you got? In Watkins' words: "maximum yum."
Collect the ingredients for the dump and bake chicken parm casserole
The base of the casserole consists of penne pasta, marinara sauce from a jar, and frozen popcorn chicken covered in mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. You'll also need chicken broth and garlic as well as Italian bread, Italian seasoning, and butter for the crunchy crumb topping and parsley and basil to use as a garnish.
Step 1: Prepare the pan and oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F and spritz a 13x9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
Step 2: Toast the bread
Place the bread slices on a parchment-lined baking sheet, lightly spritz the bread with cooking spray, and place in the oven. Toast for 10 minutes or until golden and crispy, then set aside to cool.
Step 3: Mix the raw pasta with sauce and broth
Meanwhile, place the uncooked penne pasta, marinara sauce, broth, and garlic in a large bowl.
Step 4: Put the pasta in the pan
Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared casserole dish, spreading out in an even layer.
Step 5: Bake the pasta
Cover the casserole dish with aluminum foil and place in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes.
Step 6: Make the breadcrumbs
Once cooled, crush the bread slices into breadcrumbs, and place in a medium bowl.
Step 7: Season the breadcrumbs
Add the melted butter and Italian seasoning to the bowl with the breadcrumbs and stir to combine. Set aside.
Step 8: Stir the casserole
Remove the casserole dish from the oven, remove the foil, and gently stir.
Step 9: Add the chicken
Nestle the popcorn chicken into the pasta, distributing evenly.
Step 10: Add the cheese and continue baking the casserole
Top the casserole with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Return the casserole dish to the oven, uncovered, and bake for 10 minutes.
Step 11: Add the crumbs and finish baking the casserole
Remove the casserole dish from the oven, sprinkle with the seasoned breadcrumbs, and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes or until the casserole is bubbly and the breadcrumbs have turned a deeper golden brown.
Step 12: Garnish the casserole
Remove from the oven, let rest briefly (about 5 minutes) before garnishing with parsley and basil and serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|967
|Total Fat
|45.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|167.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|81.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.0 g
|Total Sugars
|11.1 g
|Sodium
|1,509.2 mg
|Protein
|56.0 g
Can I substitute a different crumb topping?
The homemade breadcrumbs made from an Italian-style loaf are meant to be extra-rustic and chunky for maximum texture, but there's no need to go out and buy this type of bread if it's the only ingredient you're lacking for the casserole. You can always make the crumbs using a different type of bread like a baguette, supermarket-standard sliced white bread, or even leftover plain or garlic bagels. Sourdough or whole-grain breads wouldn't be your best bet, though, since their flavors might clash with the other elements in the dish.
You can also use store-bought breadcrumbs, either plain, seasoned, or panko, but as these have a finer texture, you'll need to reduce the amount to just ½ to ⅔ cup. You might also want to cut the butter down to just 1 ½ tablespoons, too. If your bread crumbs are the Italian seasoned variety, you can also omit this seasoning blend. Another option is to use a breadcrumb substitute such as crushed croutons or buttery crackers. Pork rinds, too, make a keto-friendly substitute for chicken parmesan as well as chicken-fried steak and other breaded foods. Keep in mind, though, that any of these alternatives might make for a slightly saltier topping.
Can I use a different kind of chicken in this casserole recipe?
Chicken parmesan from scratch typically starts with breading and cooking the chicken. Using frozen popcorn chicken is part of what makes this recipe so quick and easy since it's already pre-cooked and breaded. Pre-cooked and breaded chicken tenders, patties, boneless wings, or nuggets would all make for great substitutes, though, since the only extra step involved with any of these frozen chicken products is to thaw them and cut them up into bite-sized pieces so they can be better incorporated into the casserole. Plant-based frozen "chik'n" strips will also work, although if you're looking to make a vegan casserole, you'll also need to find substitutes for the cheeses, broth, and butter.
If you prefer un-breaded chicken, you can start with boneless chicken tenders, breasts, or thighs. In this case, you'll need to chop them into chunks and brown them in a pan before adding them to the casserole. An easier alternative might be to use leftover cooked chicken, either chopped or shredded.